Where can Matthew Wolff go after ousting from Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC? Exploring the LIV Golfer’s options

Matthew Wolff is said to have left Brooks Koepka's Smash GC and is now without a team. The 24-year-old golfer joined LIV Golf at their second event last year and played for Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers.
However, in early 2023, he joined Martin Kaymer's Creek GC before settling with Keopka's Smash GC. However, disagreements emerged at the halfway mark of the 14-event league.
According to Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports, Matt Wolff departed the Smash GC for personal reasons and will join another team for the rest of the league. He wrote on Twitter:
“Source says Matt Wolff is no longer a member of Smash and that he’s looking for a new LIV Golf team. Vibes were off and they didn’t mesh. He’s also injured but hoping to return in few weeks.”
Fans expected that Wolff would return to Creek GC if someone from the team joined Smash. However, the prospects of switching are slim because Creek is currently performing well in the season, while Smash is in last place. Wolff has a good possibility of joining HyFlyers.
It's worth noting that Smash GC has removed Matthews Wolff's name from their social media bio. No Laying Up announced the news on Twitter, writing:
"Not exactly sure what is going on here but something to monitor. Smash GC has scrubbed Matt Wolff's handles off their Twitter bio and IG bio."
"Big loss for Smash"- Fans react to Matthew Wolff leaving Brooks Koepka's team
Fans were unhappy with Matthew Wolff breaking ties with Brooks Koepka's team Smash GC. They shared their opinion on Twitter, saying it would be a big loss for the team.
"Big loss for Smash. But excited to see who they can pick up now," a fan wrote.
Matthew Wolff's recent tournament results have been uneven. Throughout both seasons, he finished in the top ten five times. Wolff finished 34th in the LIV Golf Tulsa event last month.
A fan spoke about the tension building up in the team and commented:
"I could smell something off with Smash Bros this year. Maybe Wolf was damaging team harmony? Cannot wait to see what happens once they’ve fully meshed."
"I didn’t realize vibes were important when adding up scores of 3 or 4 golfers playing in different groups," another fan wrote.
"Team chemistry so vital," another on chimed in.
With the departure of Matthew Wolff, Smash GC now consists of the Keopka siblings Chase and Brooks, as well as Jason Kokrak.
