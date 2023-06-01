Where can Matthew Wolff go after ousting from Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC? Exploring the LIV Golfer’s options

Matthew Wolff is said to have left Brooks Koepka's Smash GC and is now without a team. The 24-year-old golfer joined LIV Golf at their second event last year and played for Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers.

However, in early 2023, he joined Martin Kaymer's Creek GC before settling with Keopka's Smash GC. However, disagreements emerged at the halfway mark of the 14-event league.

According to Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports, Matt Wolff departed the Smash GC for personal reasons and will join another team for the rest of the league. He wrote on Twitter:

“Source says Matt Wolff is no longer a member of Smash and that he’s looking for a new LIV Golf team. Vibes were off and they didn’t mesh. He’s also injured but hoping to return in few weeks.”

Fans expected that Wolff would return to Creek GC if someone from the team joined Smash. However, the prospects of switching are slim because Creek is currently performing well in the season, while Smash is in last place. Wolff has a good possibility of joining HyFlyers.

It's worth noting that Smash GC has removed Matthews Wolff's name from their social media bio. No Laying Up announced the news on Twitter, writing:

"Not exactly sure what is going on here but something to monitor. Smash GC has scrubbed Matt Wolff's handles off their Twitter bio and IG bio."

"Big loss for Smash"- Fans react to Matthew Wolff leaving Brooks Koepka's team

Fans were unhappy with Matthew Wolff breaking ties with Brooks Koepka's team Smash GC. They shared their opinion on Twitter, saying it would be a big loss for the team.

"Big loss for Smash. But excited to see who they can pick up now," a fan wrote.

Matthew Wolff's recent tournament results have been uneven. Throughout both seasons, he finished in the top ten five times. Wolff finished 34th in the LIV Golf Tulsa event last month.

A fan spoke about the tension building up in the team and commented:

"I could smell something off with Smash Bros this year. Maybe Wolf was damaging team harmony? Cannot wait to see what happens once they’ve fully meshed."

"I didn’t realize vibes were important when adding up scores of 3 or 4 golfers playing in different groups," another fan wrote.

"Team chemistry so vital," another on chimed in.

With the departure of Matthew Wolff, Smash GC now consists of the Keopka siblings Chase and Brooks, as well as Jason Kokrak.

LIV Golf teams

4 Aces GC

Dustin Johnson (captain)

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Peter Uihlein

Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer (captain)

Richard Bland

Graeme McDowell

Bernd Wiesberger

Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau (captain)

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia (captain)

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

Carlos Ortiz

Hy Flyers

Phil Mickelson (captain)

James Piot

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads GC

Kevin Na (captain)

Sihwan Kim

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

Majesticks GC

Ian Poulter (captain)

Henrik Stenson (captain)

Lee Westwood (captain)

Sam Horsfield

Range Goats GC

Bubba Watson (captain)

Thomas Pieters

Harold Varner III

Talor Gooch

Ripper GC

Cameron Smith (captain)

Matt Jones

Marc Leishman

Jediah Morgan

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka (captain)

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen (captain)

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann (captain)

David Puig

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira

