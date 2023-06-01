Create

Where can Matthew Wolff go after ousting from Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC? Exploring the LIV Golfer’s options

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jun 01, 2023 11:23 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - Tucson - Day One
Matthew Wolff (Image via Getty)

Matthew Wolff is said to have left Brooks Koepka's Smash GC and is now without a team. The 24-year-old golfer joined LIV Golf at their second event last year and played for Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers.

However, in early 2023, he joined Martin Kaymer's Creek GC before settling with Keopka's Smash GC. However, disagreements emerged at the halfway mark of the 14-event league.

According to Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports, Matt Wolff departed the Smash GC for personal reasons and will join another team for the rest of the league. He wrote on Twitter:

“Source says Matt Wolff is no longer a member of Smash and that he’s looking for a new LIV Golf team. Vibes were off and they didn’t mesh. He’s also injured but hoping to return in few weeks.”
Source says Matt Wolff is no longer a member of Smash and that he’s looking for a new LIV Golf team. Vibes were off and they didn’t mesh. He’s also injured but hoping to return in few weeks.

Fans expected that Wolff would return to Creek GC if someone from the team joined Smash. However, the prospects of switching are slim because Creek is currently performing well in the season, while Smash is in last place. Wolff has a good possibility of joining HyFlyers.

It's worth noting that Smash GC has removed Matthews Wolff's name from their social media bio. No Laying Up announced the news on Twitter, writing:

"Not exactly sure what is going on here but something to monitor. Smash GC has scrubbed Matt Wolff's handles off their Twitter bio and IG bio."
Not exactly sure what is going on here but something to monitor: Smash GC has scrubbed Matt Wolff's handles off their Twitter bio and IG bio. 👀(Wolff withdrew from LIV DC on Sunday) https://t.co/dcNP0wmt9D

"Big loss for Smash"- Fans react to Matthew Wolff leaving Brooks Koepka's team

Fans were unhappy with Matthew Wolff breaking ties with Brooks Koepka's team Smash GC. They shared their opinion on Twitter, saying it would be a big loss for the team.

"Big loss for Smash. But excited to see who they can pick up now," a fan wrote.
@Daniel_Rapaport Big loss for Smash. But excited to see who they can pick up now.

Matthew Wolff's recent tournament results have been uneven. Throughout both seasons, he finished in the top ten five times. Wolff finished 34th in the LIV Golf Tulsa event last month.

A fan spoke about the tension building up in the team and commented:

"I could smell something off with Smash Bros this year. Maybe Wolf was damaging team harmony? Cannot wait to see what happens once they’ve fully meshed."
@Daniel_Rapaport I could smell something off with Smash Bros this year. Maybe Wolf was damaging team harmony? Cannot wait to see what happens once they’ve fully meshed
"I didn’t realize vibes were important when adding up scores of 3 or 4 golfers playing in different groups," another fan wrote.
@Daniel_Rapaport I didn’t realize vibes were important when adding up scores of 3 or 4 golfers playing in different groups
"Team chemistry so vital," another on chimed in.
@Daniel_Rapaport Team chemistry so vital

With the departure of Matthew Wolff, Smash GC now consists of the Keopka siblings Chase and Brooks, as well as Jason Kokrak.

LIV Golf teams

4 Aces GC

  • Dustin Johnson (captain)
  • Pat Perez
  • Patrick Reed
  • Peter Uihlein

Cleeks GC

  • Martin Kaymer (captain)
  • Richard Bland
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Bernd Wiesberger

Crushers GC

  • Bryson DeChambeau (captain)
  • Paul Casey
  • Charles Howell III
  • Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

  • Sergio Garcia (captain)
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Eugenio Chacarra
  • Carlos Ortiz

Hy Flyers

  • Phil Mickelson (captain)
  • James Piot
  • Brendan Steele
  • Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads GC

  • Kevin Na (captain)
  • Sihwan Kim
  • Danny Lee
  • Scott Vincent

Majesticks GC

  • Ian Poulter (captain)
  • Henrik Stenson (captain)
  • Lee Westwood (captain)
  • Sam Horsfield

Range Goats GC

  • Bubba Watson (captain)
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Harold Varner III
  • Talor Gooch

Ripper GC

  • Cameron Smith (captain)
  • Matt Jones
  • Marc Leishman
  • Jediah Morgan

Smash GC

  • Brooks Koepka (captain)
  • Chase Koepka
  • Jason Kokrak

Stinger GC

  • Louis Oosthuizen (captain)
  • Dean Burmester
  • Branden Grace
  • Charl Schwartzel

Torque GC

  • Joaquin Niemann (captain)
  • David Puig
  • Sebastian Munoz
  • Mito Pereira

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...