“Wolff seems like a lot to handle”: Fans react to Matt Wolff parting ways with Smash GC amid Nike’s $2 billion acquisition rumors

LIV Golfer Matt Wolff is up and about, searching for his third team on the series. The LIV Golf Series is known for its new and fresh team format in golf. Along with their individual event, golfers also compete in team competitions at several LIV events.

Wolff is reported to have left PGA Championship winner Brook Koepka's Smash GC. He originally started at 4 Aces as a replacement for Peter Ulhein. However, now he is in search of a third team, as Smash GC saw a clash in personalities.

Not only is he injured but according to Barstool Sports writer Dan Rapaport the vibe amongst the team was off and the team players were not gelling well.

Wolff joined the LIV Series during its second tournament in 2022 and quickly made his mark by posting LIV's first hole-in-one at the Boston event. With tensions rising, fans had a lot to say about Matt Wolff.

Fans react to Matt Wolff's third team hunt at LIV Golf

While some fans thought it was just bad luck, others thought that maybe Wolff was the problem and he was unable to gel with his teammates.

This news also comes amidst the fact that Nike might be looking to purchase Smash GC for $2 billion.

"Wolff seems like a lot to handle."

Many contemplated that Matt Wolff was not a social person, and might have issues with social interactions.

"Ever watch Matt Wolff when he was with Taylormade? In many of the videos you could see everyone else was uncomfortable around him and just wanted him to stop talking"

"If there’s a “team Nike” this could be crazy for the growth of LIV. Other massive Brands could join in as well. There is a lot of potential here."

"Is Matt hard to get along with…yes"

"Matt seems like a P Reed disciple"

"He was always weird in those Taylor-Made YouTube videos, you could tell Tiger/Rory/DJ/Morikawa had no interest in talking with him"

The next LIV Golf Tournament will take place between June 30 and July 2 at Valderrama in Spain.

