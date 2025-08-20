6 pro golfers on the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee ft. Tiger Woods

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour announced it has established the Future Competition Committee. As per the tour's official website, the committee will be tasked with "defining the optimal competitive model that enhances the PGA TOUR’s value to fans, players, and partners."

While the committee has seasoned executives like Joe Gorder, John Henry, and Theo Epstein on board, it also has 6 professional golfers. The most known name among these golfers is Tiger Woods, who will be taking up a very important role.

In this article, we will take a look at the six golfers who will be a part of the tour's Future Competition Committee:

#6. Keith Mitchell is part of the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee

Tennessee native Keith Mitchell is a part of the Future Competition Committee. The 33-year-old professional golfer, who is already a part of the PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council, will share his expertise in making the tour more valuable to the fans, players, and partners.

Mitchell has been a professional golfer since 2014 and has built quite a name for himself in the last eleven years. He also has a victory on the PGA Tour, given that he won The Honda Classic in 2019. This victory remains his only professional win until now.

#5. Maverick McNealy

It must be noted that Keith Mitchell and Maverick McNealy were elected as Co-Chairmen of the 2025 Player Advisory Council together, and now they both find themselves on the tour's Future Competition Committee. Like Mitchell, McNealy is also a pro golfer of high caliber.

In his most recent outing, McNealy competed at the recently concluded BMW Championship and finished third. Apart from his splendid performance last week, McNealy also boasts a win on the PGA Tour, which came in 2024 when he won the RSM Classic.

#4. Camilo Villegas

PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Board member Camilo Villegas is another pro golfer who is on the Future Competition Committee. Hailing from Colombia, Villegas has been a professional golfer for nearly 21 years now.

The 43-year-old golfer earned his pro card before the 2006 season and has since been a permanent fixture on the tour. In his career until now, Villegas has 12 pro wins, and five of them come on the tour. A golfer of his experience could be vital for this new committee.

#3. Adam Scott

Australian golfer Adam Scott, who is also a player director on the PGA Tour Policy & PGA Tour Enterprises Board, will be joining the Future Competition Committee. It must be noted that Scott, along with Tiger Woods and Jay Monahan, met with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a potential unification with LIV Golf.

Scott, 45, has been a professional golfer since the year 2000, and is one of the most respected names in the sport. He has 32 professional victories to his name, out of which 14 come on the tour.

#2. Patrick Cantlay

The Future Competition Committee will also witness Patrick Cantlay working for the benefit of the tour, its fans, fellow players, and partners. Cantlay, 33, has been a professional golfer since 2012 and has made a name for himself in a very short period.

With 8 wins on the tour, Cantlay, like his fellow committee members, is a very well-respected name in golf. It will be interesting to see how he can contribute in this new role.

#1. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has been absent from professional golf since The Open last year, but the 49-year-old continues to make the headlines. While Woods first stole the headlines when he played in the TMRW Golf League, aka TGL, he has once again done the same.

As per the tour's official website, Woods will be the Chairman of the Future Competition Committee. Given Woods' experience and the roles he has held until now, it's safe to say that the 15x Major champion is no stranger to helping the game and the tour grow.

