6 youngest golfers to play in LIV Golf feat. Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf authorities, led by CEO Greg Norman, have assured that the circuit is here to stay, and even plan to expand further globally. Several league stars such as Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson have recently added their voices to these claims.

The presence of young players in the rosters of LIV teams is considered essential. It is no coincidence that from the very beginning, the circuit has made an effort to recruit rising stars. One of them was even given the captaincy of a team.

Who are the youngest players to play in the league? Let's see.

6 youngest golfers to play in LIV Golf

While it is true that LIV Golf is mostly composed of mature players and even more than a few veterans, the presence of young players has also had a great impact.

1- Joaquin Niemann

The Chilean was only 23 years old when he joined LIV, however, Greg Norman's directors were able to see his star potential. Proof of this is that he was offered the captaincy of the Torque GC team, and Joaquin Niemann has demonstrated with his results that there was no mistake in the decision.

Niemann finished the 2023 season ranked 21st in the individual standings, while his team finished third. However, the real explosion of his talent came in 2024, when he won two of seven LIV Golf tournaments, with three other Top 10s.

2- Matthew Wolff

Matthew Wolff came to LIV Golf at just 22 years old and is considered a rising star. The young man lived up to that criteria and earned three Top 10s and two Top 20s in just six tournaments played during his first season (including a second-place finish).

His second year on the circuit was marred by the controversy with his Smash GC captain, Brooks Koepka. This led to a subpar season, but he still managed three top 10s in 13 tournaments and finished 21st in the individual rankings.

After being traded to RangeGoats GC for the 2024 season, Wolff found himself more at home on the golf course. To date, he has two top 10s in seven tournaments.

3- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

The Spaniard also came to the league at age 22 immediately after turning professional. Lopez-Chacarra came from a successful amateur career, being ranked second in the world ranking of the category.

At LIV Golf, the Spaniard has played 26 individual tournaments, always in the Fireballs GC team, captained by his compatriot Sergio Garcia. His results include one victory (2022 LIV Golf Bangkok) and one Top 10.

4- David Puig

The Spaniard is one of the youngest players recruited by LIV Golf, as he cut short his university studies to join the league at just 20 years old. David Puig also had an excellent amateur career that included 12 victories.

He played for the Torque GC in 2023 and Fireballs GC in 2024. His results include 23 tournaments played with two Top 10s as his best results.

5- Caleb Surratt

Caleb Surratt's recruitment process for the breakaway league followed similar patterns to David Puig. Surratt was also a top 10 amateur golfer in the world and also cut his college career short to sign at the age of 20. His track record on the circuit is only seven events, with three Top 20 finishes.

6- Jediah Morgan

The Australian signed with LIV Golf at age 23 during the inaugural season. His experience covered the 2022 and 2023 seasons, as after the latter he was relegated due to finishing 46th in the individual ranking. Jediah Morgan played 20 events in the circuit, with two Top 20 as best results.