6x PGA winner Max Homa dumps old agency in favour of Tiger Woods’ representative

Max Homa has signed with Excel Sports Management and is set to become the latest addition to their golf roster. Homa will be represented by agent Andrew Kipper. He has moved on from his previous agency, Professional Advisory Group.

Excel Sports management is known for its impressive roster of golfers, inclduing Rose Zhang, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods. The talent does not stop there, and Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa are also a part of the agency.

Over their entire golf roster, golfers have shared 12 PGA Player of the Year awards, 2 Rookie of the year awards, 19 Major wins, 2 Olympic medals and 4 FedEx Cup wins. Needless to say, Max Homa has made a long thought and important decision for his career. The company also has famous athletes from the fields of basketball, football and baseball.

Max Homa's impressive 2023 season

Max Homa will be teeing it up for one last time at the 2023 Tour Championship after ranking sixth on the FedEx Cup rankings. He finished sixth at the St. Jude FedEx Championship and then fifth at the BMW Championship. A top finish at the Tour Championship will ensure that he ends his season on his high note.

Homa finished 10th at the Open Championship but did not have the same luck at the other three majors, finishing only 43rd or lower. His year however, started off on a strong note, with a third place finish at the Tournament of Champions.

He then went on to win the Farmers Insurance Open, making him a six time PGA Tour winner. His strong season continued, after a second place finish at the Genesis Open. After making a comeback and winning Farmers Insurance, he said via Sky Sports:

"It's a ton of patience and a lot of confidence. Obviously there's a ton of great players. That board was stacked, but I just had to know that it's obviously a hard golf course. I just had to keep hitting good shots and keep hitting good putts."

Needless to say, Homa has had quite a few impressive top 10 finishes, and is currently ranked 7th in the World