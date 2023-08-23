6 probable FedEx Cup champions to watch at the 2023 Tour Championship

FedEx Cup playoffs final event, the Tour Championship, will kick start this Thursday, August 24, and the final round is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 27.

This week's tournament features a star-packed field of the 30 best golfers in the world and all of them have been in excellent form to clinch the trophy on Sunday. However, the Tour Championship works on a starting-stroke format, which gives the top-ranked golfers in the FedEx Cup extra points. Nonetheless, over the years, golfers who started behind the leader have also clinched the trophy.

On that note, here is the list of the top 6 probable winners of the 2023 Tour Championship.

6 probable FedEx Cup champions

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Scottie Scheffler will enter the Tour Championship as the top-ranked golfer in the FedEx Standings and will start the game with a score of under 10. He is the better's favorite to win the trophy this week with a probability of 38 percent as per the PGA Tour.

The American golfer has a chance to finish the season well and win the Tour Championship in East Lake. He played at the venue last year and finished in a T2 position.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Defending champion Rory McIlroy outshined Scottie Scheffler last year at the East Lake Golf Club to win the Tour Championship. He has been playing remarkably well and is one of the front-runners to win the event this week.

McIlroy won the Scottish Open last month and displayed outstanding performances in the first two playoff events of the FedEx Cup held earlier this month.

The Northern Irish golfer will tee off with a score of under 7 and has a 18.3 percent probability to win the event.

#3 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The winner of the 2023 BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland, will enter the Tour Championship with a score of under eight. He is another better's favorite to win the trophy on Sunday, August 27.

The Norwegian golfer stunned fans last week with a resounding performance, playing a record-breaking round of 61. This would be his fourth start at the East Lake. He has previously finished in a tie for fifth place at the venue.

#4 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Image via AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm will tee off with a score of under six at the 2023 Tour Championship.

The Spanish golfer has won four events this year and topped the World Golf Rankings and the FedEx Cup Standings at the start of the playoffs. Rahm played at the course before and has been in good form to win this week.

#5 Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover (Image via AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Lucas Glover's unexpected victory at the Wyndham Championship helped him to secure a spot in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings. He won two back-to-back events in the last few weeks.

Glover clinched the trophy of the FedEx St.Jude Championship after winning the season finale of the regular PGA Tour. He will tee off at the Tour Championship with a score of under five.

#6 Max Homa

Max Homa (Image via AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Max Homa will try to promote his T5 finish at the Tour Championship to a victory this week. He will tee off six strokes behind the leader but still has a chance to win the event. Homa needs to have a hot start at the East Lake Golf Course to be in the game.