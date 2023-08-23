Can Scottie Scheffler win the 2023 Tour Championship? Golfer’s odds and FedEx Cup points explored

Scottie Scheffler is the better's favorite to win the 2023 Tour Championship this week. The tournament is the final FedEx Cup event, which will take place from August 24 to 27 at the East Lake Golf Course.

Scheffler, who is sitting at the top of the FedEx Cup standings, will enter the tournament with a scoring deficit of 10, two strokes ahead of Viktor Hovland. The American golfer has been in excellent form and has a chance to win the tournament.

According to SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler has odds of +140 to clinch the trophy at this week's event, followed by Rory McIlroy. Interestingly, Scheffler started the last year's Tour Championship with a score of under 10 but McIlroy defeated him by one stroke in the final.

The 2022 edition of the tournament was also held at the East Link Golf Course. Scheffler finished in second place in two way tie with Sungjae Im. Last year, McIlroy started the game with a score of under four, and this year he will be starting at under seven.

The 2023 Tour Championship features a stellar field of 30 golfers, who have been in incredible form this season. However, the golfers sitting at the bottom of the FedEx Cup standings will find it hard to overtake Scheffler. However, the top 5 rankers on the list, still have a good chance of winning the tournament.

It is worth noting that the Tour Championship's starting strokes format was introduced in 2019, and two players who started the game at the top have won the event thus far.

Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay won the trophy by starting the game with a score of less than 10. Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, on the other hand, lost their matches despite starting with a score of under 10.

Scheffler last played at the 2023 BMW Championship and finished second, He finished in T31 at the FedEx St.Jude Championship earlier this month and sets his eyes on the Tour Championship.

2023 Tour Championship odds

According to SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the title this week followed by defending champion Rory McIlroy and the 2023 BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland.

Here are the 2023 Tour Championship odds, as per SportLine:

Scottie Scheffler (-10) +140

Rory McIlroy (-7) +330

Viktor Hovland (-8) +500

Jon Rahm (-6) +800

Patrick Cantlay (-4) +1600

Max Homa (-4) +2800

Xander Schauffele (-3) +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick (-4) +4000

Lucas Glover (-5) +4000

Wyndham Clark (-4) +4500

Tommy Fleetwood (-3) +4500

Brian Harman (-4) +4500

Rickie Fowler (-3) +7000

Russell Henley (-3) +7500

Tom Kim (-2) +11000

Sungjae Im (-2) +11000

Tony Finau (-2) +13000

Keegan Bradley (-3) +13000

Corey Conners (-2) +13000

Colin Morikawa (-1) +13000

Tyrrell Hatton (E) +15000

Si Woo Kim (-2) +18000

Jordan Spieth (E) +18000

Jason Day (-1) +25000

Sam Burns (E) +30000

Taylor Moore (-1) +40000

Sepp Straka (E) +50000

Emiliano Grillo (E) +50000

Adam Schenk (-1) +50000

Nick Taylor (-1) +80000