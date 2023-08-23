“Team golf is the answer” – Fans dismiss Xander Schauffele's claims that the Tour Championship scoring format is 'confusing'

American golfer Xander Schauffele is dissatisfied with the 2023 Tour Championship's scoring system as golfers competing in this week's event will begin with varying scores.

The FedEx Cup leader will begin the tournament with a score of 10 under par, followed by the second place with 8 under, the third position with 7 under, the fourth position with 6 under, and the fifth position with under 5.

Players ranked 6-10 begin with under 4 scores, 11-15 with under 3, 16-20 with under 2, 21-25 with under 1, and 26-30 at even par.

NUCLR Golf recently shared Xander Schauffele's comment on Twitter with the caption:

"Xander Schauffele on the Tour Championship scoring format: “..I still believe that when I talk to some friends they still feel a little confused on how it all happens. I think this is supposed to be our most important event all year. It kind of comes down to this moment. And, like, for people to be a little bit confused, it's still not a finished product to me in that sense.”#FedExCup"

Fans jumped into the comments section to give their solution.

"Team golf is the answer," wrote one fan.

"I think it is cheesy……..no other golf tournament is played like this…..It’s not worth watching when the best player in the world gets strokes. Yuck!!!!!!" jotted another,

"Not sure the answer but starting even doesn’t seem fair either. If they all started the same and Scheffler and let’s say Speith lapped the field and Jordan won by a stroke wouldn’t seem right him being named the champ," another fan wrote.

Xander Schauffele's odd to win the 2023 Tour Championship

The 2023 Tour Championship will start the first round on Thursday, August 24, and will have its final on Sunday, August 27 at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. It's the final FedEx Cup playoff event having a stunning field of 30 players.

Scottie Scheffler is a favorite to win the tournament this week with the odd points of +140 as per SportsLine as he will start with a score of under 10. Xander Schauffele's odds to clinch the trophy on Sunday are +3000. He will start with a score of under 3, seven strokes behind Scheffler.

Here are the odds of the 2023 Tour Championship as per SportsLine:

Scottie Scheffler + 140

Rory McIlroy + 330

Viktor Hovland + 500

Jon Rahm + 800

Patrick Cantlay + 1600

Max Homa + 2800

Xander Schauffele + 3000

Matt Fitzpatrick + 4000

Lucas Glover + 4000

Wyndham Clark + 4500

Tommy Fleetwood + 4500

Brian Harman + 4500

Rickie Fowler + 7000

Russell Henley + 7500

Tom Kim + 11000

Sungjae Im + 11000

Tony Finau + 13000

Keegan Bradley + 13000

Corey Conners + 13000

Colin Morikawa + 13000

Tyrrell Hatton + 15000

Si Woo Kim + 18000

Jordan Spieth + 18000

Jason Day + 25000

Sam Burns + 30000

Taylor Moore + 40000

Sepp Straka + 50000

Emiliano Grillo + 50000

Adam Schenk + 50000

Nick Taylor + 80000