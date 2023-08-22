Who will win the 2023 Tour Championship? FedEx Cup playoffs updated odds explored

The 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs enter its final this weekend with the 2023 Tour Championship. The golfer event being held at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta will decide the FedEx Cup season’s ultimate winner. The event set to tee off on Thursday, August 24 will have the top 30 players in FedEx Cup standings on its field.

Unsurprisingly, FedEx Cup points and Official World Golf Rankings leader Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2023 Tour Championship. According to SportsLine’s updated odds, the PGA Tour star comes into the season’s final weekend with +140 odds. The 27-year-old American golfer will begin play on Thursday at 10-under-par and is expected to end his season on a high.

However, Scheffler is closely followed by ace golfer Rory McIlroy and last week’s BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland. While McIlroy starts play at the Tour Championship at 7-under, Hovland will begin at 8-under. The duo has + 330 and + 500 odds respectively.

Jon Rahm (+ 800), Patrick Cantlay (+ 1600), Max Homa (+ 2800) and Xander Schauffele (+ 3000) are some other big names to watch out for this weekend. Jordan Spieth is one of the longshot favorites with + 18000 odds.

2023 Tour Championship odds

Here are the complete odds list for the Tour Championship’s 30-player field (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler + 140

Rory McIlroy + 330

Viktor Hovland + 500

Jon Rahm + 800

Patrick Cantlay + 1600

Max Homa + 2800

Xander Schauffele + 3000

Matt Fitzpatrick + 4000

Lucas Glover + 4000

Wyndham Clark + 4500

Tommy Fleetwood + 4500

Brian Harman + 4500

Rickie Fowler + 7000

Russell Henley + 7500

Tom Kim + 11000

Sungjae Im + 11000

Tony Finau + 13000

Keegan Bradley + 13000

Corey Conners + 13000

Colin Morikawa + 13000

Tyrrell Hatton + 15000

Si Woo Kim + 18000

Jordan Spieth + 18000

Jason Day + 25000

Sam Burns + 30000

Taylor Moore + 40000

Sepp Straka + 50000

Emiliano Grillo + 50000

Adam Schenk + 50000

Nick Taylor + 80000

For the unversed, the FedEx Cup Playoffs final 2023 Tour Championship will tee off on Thursday, August 24 at 11:26 am ET with Jordan Spieth and Sepp Straka on the first tee. The pairing of Emiliano Grillo and Tyrrell Hatton will follow suit at 11:37 am.

Interestingly, event favorite Jon Rahm will tee off with last week’s champion Viktor Hovland at 2:00 pm. The duo will follow the star pairing of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. With such a stacked field, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top after Sunday’s final round.