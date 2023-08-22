Who will win the 2023 Tour Championship? FedEx Cup playoffs updated odds explored

The 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs enter its final this weekend with the 2023 Tour Championship. The golfer event being held at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta will decide the FedEx Cup season’s ultimate winner. The event set to tee off on Thursday, August 24 will have the top 30 players in FedEx Cup standings on its field.
Unsurprisingly, FedEx Cup points and Official World Golf Rankings leader Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2023 Tour Championship. According to SportsLine’s updated odds, the PGA Tour star comes into the season’s final weekend with +140 odds. The 27-year-old American golfer will begin play on Thursday at 10-under-par and is expected to end his season on a high.
However, Scheffler is closely followed by ace golfer Rory McIlroy and last week’s BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland. While McIlroy starts play at the Tour Championship at 7-under, Hovland will begin at 8-under. The duo has + 330 and + 500 odds respectively.
Jon Rahm (+ 800), Patrick Cantlay (+ 1600), Max Homa (+ 2800) and Xander Schauffele (+ 3000) are some other big names to watch out for this weekend. Jordan Spieth is one of the longshot favorites with + 18000 odds.
2023 Tour Championship odds
Here are the complete odds list for the Tour Championship’s 30-player field (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler + 140
- Rory McIlroy + 330
- Viktor Hovland + 500
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Patrick Cantlay + 1600
- Max Homa + 2800
- Xander Schauffele + 3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick + 4000
- Lucas Glover + 4000
- Wyndham Clark + 4500
- Tommy Fleetwood + 4500
- Brian Harman + 4500
- Rickie Fowler + 7000
- Russell Henley + 7500
- Tom Kim + 11000
- Sungjae Im + 11000
- Tony Finau + 13000
- Keegan Bradley + 13000
- Corey Conners + 13000
- Colin Morikawa + 13000
- Tyrrell Hatton + 15000
- Si Woo Kim + 18000
- Jordan Spieth + 18000
- Jason Day + 25000
- Sam Burns + 30000
- Taylor Moore + 40000
- Sepp Straka + 50000
- Emiliano Grillo + 50000
- Adam Schenk + 50000
- Nick Taylor + 80000
For the unversed, the FedEx Cup Playoffs final 2023 Tour Championship will tee off on Thursday, August 24 at 11:26 am ET with Jordan Spieth and Sepp Straka on the first tee. The pairing of Emiliano Grillo and Tyrrell Hatton will follow suit at 11:37 am.
Interestingly, event favorite Jon Rahm will tee off with last week’s champion Viktor Hovland at 2:00 pm. The duo will follow the star pairing of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. With such a stacked field, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top after Sunday’s final round.