How much has Rory McIlroy earned from FedEx Cup final events? Golfer’s bonus earnings explored

Rory McIlroy has earned $50.4 million from FedEx Cup final events in his career. He has won the playoffs' final Tour Championship thrice and finished second and third once each on the FedEx Cup bonus leaderboard.

McIlroy played his first FedEx Cup playoff events in 2010 and earned $140K. He finished second in the FedEx Cup bonus leaderboard in 2012 and won $3 million.

He won the Tour Championship in 2016 and earned a $10 million bonus. His second victory at the event was recorded in 2019 when he earned $15 million and then won the tournament in 2022 and took home $18 million in prize money.

Rory McIlroy is one of the most successful golfers in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He has won the Tour Championship thrice, which is the maximum by any golfer in history. Tiger Woods won the tournament twice.

FedEx Cup playoff came into existence in 2007 with Tiger Woods winning the inaugural season and taking home $10 million in prize money. He has won $28 million from the FedEx Cup, which is the second-highest. McIlroy has earned the highest amount from the playoffs.

Here is the prize money Rory McIlroy has won from the FedEx Cup over the year:

2010: $140,000

2012: $3,000,000

2013: $125,000

2014: $2,000,000

2015: $250,000

2016: $110,000

2018: $275,000

2019: $15,000,000

2020: $960,000

2021: $584,000

2022: $18,000,000

FedEx Cup bonus leaders over the years

FedEx Cup playoffs take place after the regular PGA Tour season. Since its inception in 2007, the competitions have been sponsored by FedEx.

Initially, four playoff tournaments were held. However, it was cut short to three in 2019. Until last year, the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings qualified for the playoffs and the winner of the final Tour Championship is declared as the FedEx Cup champion.

However, this year the field was cut short to the top 70 players for the first FedEx playoff, which was the St.Jude Championship. It was followed by top 50 in the standings for the BMW Championship and the top 30 for the Tour Championship.

The highest money from the FedEx Cup final is earned by Rory McIlroy followed by Tiger Woods. Dustin Johnson, who now plays on the LIV Golf, has earned $27 million followed by Justin Thomas, who made $24 million. However, Thomas struggled with his performance and could not make it to the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings this year.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay have earned more than $17 million while Jordan Spieth made $16.2 million.

The reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm earned $10 million while this year FedEx Cup leader after the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler earned $8.7 million.

Here is a list of the golfers who made more than $7 million from the FedEx Cup events:

Rory McIlroy

Bonus: $50.4 million

Tiger Woods

Bonus: $28.5 million

Dustin Johnson

Bonus: $27 million

Justin Thomas

Bonus: $24 million

Xander Schauffele

Bonus: $17.9 million

Patrick Cantlay

Bonus: $17.8 million

Jordan Spieth

Bonus: $16 million

Jim Furyk

Bonus: $15.4 million

Justin Rose

Bonus: $15.2 million

Henrik Stenson

Bonus: $13.8 million

Billy Horschel

Bonus: $13.6 million

Brandt Snedeker

Bonus: $12.9 million

Bill Haas

Bonus: $11.2 million

Vijay Singh

Bonus: $11.2 million

Jon Rahm

Bonus: $10.6 million

Phil Mickelson

Bonus: $9 million

Scottie Scheffler

Bonus: $8.7 million

Steve Stricker

Bonus: $8.6 million

Sungjae Im

Bonus: $7.5 million

Adam Scott

Bonus: $7.4 million