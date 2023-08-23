How much has Rory McIlroy earned from FedEx Cup final events? Golfer’s bonus earnings explored

Rory McIlroy has earned $50.4 million from FedEx Cup final events in his career. He has won the playoffs' final Tour Championship thrice and finished second and third once each on the FedEx Cup bonus leaderboard.
McIlroy played his first FedEx Cup playoff events in 2010 and earned $140K. He finished second in the FedEx Cup bonus leaderboard in 2012 and won $3 million.
He won the Tour Championship in 2016 and earned a $10 million bonus. His second victory at the event was recorded in 2019 when he earned $15 million and then won the tournament in 2022 and took home $18 million in prize money.
Rory McIlroy is one of the most successful golfers in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He has won the Tour Championship thrice, which is the maximum by any golfer in history. Tiger Woods won the tournament twice.
FedEx Cup playoff came into existence in 2007 with Tiger Woods winning the inaugural season and taking home $10 million in prize money. He has won $28 million from the FedEx Cup, which is the second-highest. McIlroy has earned the highest amount from the playoffs.
Here is the prize money Rory McIlroy has won from the FedEx Cup over the year:
- 2010: $140,000
- 2012: $3,000,000
- 2013: $125,000
- 2014: $2,000,000
- 2015: $250,000
- 2016: $110,000
- 2018: $275,000
- 2019: $15,000,000
- 2020: $960,000
- 2021: $584,000
- 2022: $18,000,000
FedEx Cup bonus leaders over the years
FedEx Cup playoffs take place after the regular PGA Tour season. Since its inception in 2007, the competitions have been sponsored by FedEx.
Initially, four playoff tournaments were held. However, it was cut short to three in 2019. Until last year, the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings qualified for the playoffs and the winner of the final Tour Championship is declared as the FedEx Cup champion.
However, this year the field was cut short to the top 70 players for the first FedEx playoff, which was the St.Jude Championship. It was followed by top 50 in the standings for the BMW Championship and the top 30 for the Tour Championship.
The highest money from the FedEx Cup final is earned by Rory McIlroy followed by Tiger Woods. Dustin Johnson, who now plays on the LIV Golf, has earned $27 million followed by Justin Thomas, who made $24 million. However, Thomas struggled with his performance and could not make it to the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings this year.
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay have earned more than $17 million while Jordan Spieth made $16.2 million.
The reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm earned $10 million while this year FedEx Cup leader after the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler earned $8.7 million.
Here is a list of the golfers who made more than $7 million from the FedEx Cup events:
Rory McIlroy
- Bonus: $50.4 million
Tiger Woods
- Bonus: $28.5 million
Dustin Johnson
- Bonus: $27 million
Justin Thomas
- Bonus: $24 million
Xander Schauffele
- Bonus: $17.9 million
Patrick Cantlay
- Bonus: $17.8 million
Jordan Spieth
- Bonus: $16 million
Jim Furyk
- Bonus: $15.4 million
Justin Rose
- Bonus: $15.2 million
Henrik Stenson
- Bonus: $13.8 million
Billy Horschel
- Bonus: $13.6 million
Brandt Snedeker
- Bonus: $12.9 million
Bill Haas
- Bonus: $11.2 million
Vijay Singh
- Bonus: $11.2 million
Jon Rahm
- Bonus: $10.6 million
Phil Mickelson
- Bonus: $9 million
Scottie Scheffler
- Bonus: $8.7 million
Steve Stricker
- Bonus: $8.6 million
Sungjae Im
- Bonus: $7.5 million
Adam Scott
- Bonus: $7.4 million