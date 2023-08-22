“I'm in a really good position” - Rory McIlroy hints at having his eyes on the $18,000,000 prize heading into the FedEx Cup final

Rory McIlroy has set his eyes on the 2023 Tour Championship to win $18 million prize money. The Northern Irish golfer issued a warning to his fellow PGA Tour players, who will be joining him at the 2023 Tour Championship this week.
In a post-tournament press conference at the 2023 BMW championship on Sunday, August 20, McIlroy spoke about his performance in the tournament. Mcllroy also said that he is in a really good position to defend his title at the final FedEx event.
Rory McIlroy sounded excited about this week's even and said:
"Yeah, I'm playing great tee to green, the best I've played in a long time. [I am] Going to have to drive the ball probably a little straighter, but I felt like I found something on the back nine there today to go into next week. But overall I'm in a really good position going into next week, so excited for it."
Rory McIlroy made changes to his golf gear at last week's event. He opted to play with a Scotty Cameron Phantom X T5.5 Prototype mallet putter, replacing his regular TaylorMade Spider X.
However, Mcllroy had thought of using Spider again at the Tour Championship, at least in the practice round. Speaking about his golf gear, the 33-year-old added:
"I might dabble with the Spider again on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tour Championship."
The 2023 Tour Championship will start with the first round on Thursday, August 24, and have its final round on Sunday, August 27.
Rory McIlroy's odds to win the 2023 Tour Championship
The defending Tour champion has been in excellent form of late. He struggled with the game in the middle of the season but quickly bounced back.
McIlroy won the Scottish Open last month before joining the FedEx Cup playoff tournaments.
According to SportsLine, he is the second favorite to win the Tour Championship this week. Scottie Scheffler is the better's favorite to clinch the title with odd points of +140.
This week's FedEx Cup playoff features a stellar field of 30 players, including the 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, the 2023 Open Championship Brian Harman, and the 2023 US Open Wyndham Clark.
Here are the odds of the 2023 Tour Championship as reported by SportsLine:
- Scottie Scheffler + 140
- Rory McIlroy + 330
- Viktor Hovland + 500
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Patrick Cantlay + 1600
- Max Homa + 2800
- Xander Schauffele + 3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick + 4000
- Lucas Glover + 4000
- Wyndham Clark + 4500
- Tommy Fleetwood + 4500
- Brian Harman + 4500
- Rickie Fowler + 7000
- Russell Henley + 7500
- Tom Kim + 11000
- Sungjae Im + 11000
- Tony Finau + 13000
- Keegan Bradley + 13000
- Corey Conners + 13000
- Colin Morikawa + 13000
- Tyrrell Hatton + 15000
- Si Woo Kim + 18000
- Jordan Spieth + 18000
- Jason Day + 25000
- Sam Burns + 30000
- Taylor Moore + 40000
- Sepp Straka + 50000
- Emiliano Grillo + 50000
- Adam Schenk + 50000
- Nick Taylor + 80000