“I'm in a really good position” - Rory McIlroy hints at having his eyes on the $18,000,000 prize heading into the FedEx Cup final

Rory McIlroy has set his eyes on the 2023 Tour Championship to win $18 million prize money. The Northern Irish golfer issued a warning to his fellow PGA Tour players, who will be joining him at the 2023 Tour Championship this week.

In a post-tournament press conference at the 2023 BMW championship on Sunday, August 20, McIlroy spoke about his performance in the tournament. Mcllroy also said that he is in a really good position to defend his title at the final FedEx event.

Rory McIlroy sounded excited about this week's even and said:

"Yeah, I'm playing great tee to green, the best I've played in a long time. [I am] Going to have to drive the ball probably a little straighter, but I felt like I found something on the back nine there today to go into next week. But overall I'm in a really good position going into next week, so excited for it."

Rory McIlroy made changes to his golf gear at last week's event. He opted to play with a Scotty Cameron Phantom X T5.5 Prototype mallet putter, replacing his regular TaylorMade Spider X.

However, Mcllroy had thought of using Spider again at the Tour Championship, at least in the practice round. Speaking about his golf gear, the 33-year-old added:

"I might dabble with the Spider again on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tour Championship."

The 2023 Tour Championship will start with the first round on Thursday, August 24, and have its final round on Sunday, August 27.

Rory McIlroy's odds to win the 2023 Tour Championship

The defending Tour champion has been in excellent form of late. He struggled with the game in the middle of the season but quickly bounced back.

McIlroy won the Scottish Open last month before joining the FedEx Cup playoff tournaments.

According to SportsLine, he is the second favorite to win the Tour Championship this week. Scottie Scheffler is the better's favorite to clinch the title with odd points of +140.

This week's FedEx Cup playoff features a stellar field of 30 players, including the 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, the 2023 Open Championship Brian Harman, and the 2023 US Open Wyndham Clark.

Here are the odds of the 2023 Tour Championship as reported by SportsLine:

Scottie Scheffler + 140

Rory McIlroy + 330

Viktor Hovland + 500

Jon Rahm + 800

Patrick Cantlay + 1600

Max Homa + 2800

Xander Schauffele + 3000

Matt Fitzpatrick + 4000

Lucas Glover + 4000

Wyndham Clark + 4500

Tommy Fleetwood + 4500

Brian Harman + 4500

Rickie Fowler + 7000

Russell Henley + 7500

Tom Kim + 11000

Sungjae Im + 11000

Tony Finau + 13000

Keegan Bradley + 13000

Corey Conners + 13000

Colin Morikawa + 13000

Tyrrell Hatton + 15000

Si Woo Kim + 18000

Jordan Spieth + 18000

Jason Day + 25000

Sam Burns + 30000

Taylor Moore + 40000

Sepp Straka + 50000

Emiliano Grillo + 50000

Adam Schenk + 50000

Nick Taylor + 80000