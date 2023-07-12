7 best golf balls for beginners

Choosing the appropriate golf balls is critical for new golfers looking to improve their game. The golf ball you select can have a big impact on your performance, whether it's for maximum distance, improved control, or a soft feel.

With so many alternatives, we've developed a detailed list of the seven best golf balls specifically designed to fulfill the demands of beginning golfers. These outstanding golf balls create an ideal blend of distance, control, feel, and forgiveness, making them ideal selections for people just beginning out in golf.

A list of the top seven golf balls for beginners

You may improve your game and become a more confident and skilled golfer by equipping yourself with one of these top-performing golf balls:

#1 Titleist Tour Soft

Known for its gentle feel, the Titleist Tour Soft is a favorite choice among golfers. Its newly created dimple shape improves spin and control, while the alignment mark aids in better ball alignment, especially during putting.

The Tour Soft remains a great choice for novices thanks to its forgiving features and buttery soft feel.

#2 Callaway Supersoft

The Callaway Supersoft is a premium golf ball that is noted for its extraordinary softness. It has a hybrid shell that provides the optimum blend of spin, control, feel, and length.

Reduced side spin assures straighter shots, while the high-energy core encourages a soft feel and enhanced ball speed. The Supersoft has long been recognized as one of the best golf balls for beginners.

#3 Srixon Soft Feel

Using Fastlayer technology, the Srixon Soft Feel is a two-piece ball with a huge core that gradually transitions from soft to hard. This design maximizes ball speed and distance while maintaining an extremely soft feel.

The thin and soft ionomer shell contributes to outstanding spin and control around the green, making it an ideal alternative for players with slower swing rates.

#4 Distance Plus

The Distance Plus golf ball has dual spin technology, facilitating a high launch and excellent spin upon impact with the clubhead grooves. Its 342 dimple system enables a longer hang time for longer carries.

This ball strikes a mix of distance and feel, giving it a good alternative for those looking for extra yardage without losing performance around the green.

#5 Bridgestone e6

The Bridgestone e6 is a versatile golf ball appropriate for players of all ability levels. With its low spin-off, the tee delivers stability, control, and length on long shots.

It has a soft and pleasant feel around the green, which allows for precision short-game strokes. Its overall performance has earned it a top seller for Bridgestone since 2005.

#6 Wilson Staff Fifty Elite

The Wilson Staff Fifty Elite provides a balanced performance at an economical price. Its rubber-rich core and ionomer cover provides a soft feel and improved distance, making it ideal for beginners or players with moderate swing speeds.

The low compression improves forgiveness and accuracy, while the sturdy construction provides lifespan. With improved greenside control, this ball provides outstanding value without sacrificing performance.

#7 Vice Drive

For budget-conscious gamers looking for distance and a gentle, controlled feel, the Vice Drive is a fantastic alternative. Its Dupont shell provides durability, reduces air resistance, and ensures a stable ball trajectory.

The Drive KIL putting line improves visual alignment while the low compression design provides an excellent feel and control on all shots.

