7 big names to watch at The Open Championship 2025 Final Qualifying ft. Ian Poulter

Final Qualifying for The Open Championship 2025 will take place on July 1 across Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, and West Lancashire. With only five spots available at each venue, a total of 20 players will punch their tickets to Royal Portrush, where the 153rd Open Championship will be contested.

Final Qualifying is a merit test over 36 holes in one day. Major champions, LIV rebels, and rising PGA Tour stars compete on equal footing. For some, like Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Graeme McDowell, this could be their final appearance in an Open if qualification slips away. For others like Harry Hall, it’s a chance to debut on one of the sport’s grandest stages.

Here are seven big names to watch during the 2025 Open Championship Final Qualifying.

Ian Poulter

The 12-time DP World Tour winner and Ryder Cup star is back at Final Qualifying for the first time since 2018. Poulter, 49, hasn’t played a major since the 2022 Open, when his exemption expired. His career-best Open finish was runner-up in 2008 at Royal Birkdale, alongside a T3 in 2013 at Muirfield. Poulter’s son Luke Poulter, a collegiate golfer, is also in the field at Cinque Ports.

Graeme McDowell

The 2010 U.S. Open champion is gearing up for a homecoming at Royal Portrush. McDowell previously failed to qualify when The Open returned to Portrush in 2019, a bitter disappointment for the Northern Irishman. Now with LIV Golf, the 44-year-old is pushing hard to earn a spot. His last Open appearance was in 2022, and his best Open finish remains T9 in 2012 at Royal Lytham.

Lee Westwood

Westwood holds the record for most major appearances without a win (91), but remains a famous name in golf. A former world No.1, Westwood, 51, has been a consistent Open performer, with a T2 at St. Andrews in 2010 and T4 at Royal Portrush in 2019. Dundonald Links is a venue he knows well, which could make him a strong contender for one last Open appearance.

Alex Noren

The Swedish veteran and former Ryder Cup player is returning after an injury in the 2024 season. Noren’s best Open Championship performance was a T6 at Carnoustie in 2018. He also cut at the 2025 PGA Championship, signalling solid form heading into qualifying.

Harry Hall

Hall, 26, is one of the younger stars in the field of the 2025 Open Championship. The Englishman earned his first PGA Tour win at the 2024 ISCO Championship and has climbed inside the world’s top 75. Hall seeks his first major championship start.

Erik van Rooyen

The South African has experience at The Open Championship, having finished tied for 17th at Royal Portrush in 2019. A PGA Tour winner and former European Tour regular, van Rooyen has been battling inconsistency in recent seasons.

Danny Willett

The 2016 Masters champion continues his comeback from shoulder surgery that sidelined him through much of 2024. Willett has a history of strong Open Championship performances, including a T6 at Royal Troon in 2016. His latest Open appearance was at Royal Liverpool in 2023.

