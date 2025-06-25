The Open Championship 2025 Final Qualifying: Schedule, spots available and more explored

Final Qualifying for The Open Championship 2025 is set to be played on Tuesday, 1 July. The ultimate qualifier event for the final major championship of the year will take place across four locations at Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire.

According to the R&A, a total of 20 spots - 5 from each qualifier site, are on offer at the Final Qualifying. The qualifier event, following the Regional Qualifying that took place on 23 June at 15 different venues across the UK and Ireland, will see several big-name golfers in action.

For the unversed, The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Course will have a 156-player field. The majority of the field is set with recent major champions, Signatuve Event winners and leading players in the Official World Golf Ranking and International Federation Ranking.

A set number of places were allocated to The Open Qualifying Series. It is pertinent to note that top three spots from the qualifier quota was allotted to the leading 1-3 players, not already exempt, at 11 professional tour events in 10 countries played in 2025. Remaining spots are kept on offer to Regional and Final Qualifying.

The Open Championship Final Qualifying format

The Open Championship Final Qualifying will take place over 36 holes at Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire. A total of 288 players - 72 at each location, competing for the limited slots available on the major field.

Interestingly, the qualifier event will have a number of amateurs and pros, all exempt directly into Final Qualifying based on their past playing achievements. A set number Regional Qualifying players will join the Final Qualifer.

Notably, any ties for the last qualifying place at the event will be decided by sudden-death play-offs.

The Open Final Qualifying top players

Apart from amateurs and regional golfers, The Open Championship 2025 Final Qualifying will feature several big-name pros who failed to get automatic qualification or exemptions for the major. The list, which includes several LIV Golfers, will have past major champions like Graeme McDowell and Danny Willett teeing up.

Former world No.1 Lee Westwood is one of the biggest names in the qualifier list. Numerous PGA and DP World Tour winners including the likes of Harry Hall, Matt Wallace, Alex Fitzpatrick and McDowell. LIV Golf winners like Dean Burmester and Harold Varner III will be on the watchlist at the contest.

It is pertinent to note that the Saudi-backed series' Sergio Garcia is absent from the list, as the Spaniard aims to secure his major spot via the year-long LIV standings criteria.

Listed below are the top names teeing up at The Open Final Qualifying on July 1:

Caleb Surratt

Matthew Southgate (England)

Anirban Lahari (India)

Harry Hall (England)

Luke Poulter (England)

Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain)

Erik van Rooyen (South Africa)

Graeme McDowell (NRI)

Ian Poulter (England)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Denmark)

Tom Lewis (England)

Alex Fitzpatrick (England)

Jamie Donaldson (Wales)

Lee Westwood (England)

Lucas Herbert (Australia)

Sam Horsfield (England)

Doc Redman

David Puig (Spain)

Abraham Ancer (Mexico)

Chris Wood (England)

Eddie Pepperell (England)

Kevon Chappell

Dean Burmester (South Africa)

Peter Uihlein

Adrian Meronk (Poland)

Alex Noren (Sweden)

Danny Willett (England)

Harold Varner III

Branden Grace (South Africa)

Paul Casey (England)

Oliver Wilson (England)

More details on The Open Championship, held July 17-20 at Royal Portrush, will be updated soon.

