7 fun facts about golf prodigy Kris Kim you need to know

16-year-old golf prodigy Kris Kim has taken the golf world by storm after making the cut at the ongoing PGA Tour event, The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He has become the youngest player on the Tour to make the cut since 2013. Kris Kim shot two rounds of 68 and 67 to secure his spot for the final two rounds.

Despite the PGA Tour featuring an incredible field of some of the top-ranked players, Kris Kim has been impressive so far. While top PGA Tour talents like Jordan Spieth and Sam Ryder failed to make the cut, Kim has stood out.

The young English golfer has become an overnight star, and fans are curious to know more about him. On that note, here are seven facts about Kris Kim.

7 Facts about Kris Kim

#1 Kris Kim's parents play golf

Kris Kim hails from a family that enjoys playing golf. His father and mother played professionally, and his mother, Ji-Hyun Suh, competed on the LPGA Tour while his father participated on the Fiji Tour.

#2 Kim was coached by his mother

Kim's golf journey started at a very young age. He was introduced to the game by his mother, who was also his coach.

#3 Kim won the England's U-14 title

Kris Kim has been blessed with an impressive career as an amateur golfer. He won the England's U-14s title in 2021. Kim registered a fabulous seven-stroke victory in the match.

#4 First European amateur to sign a NIL contract

Kris Kim has signed a NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) contract with Under Armour, becoming the first European amateur golfer to do so. This title is awarded to student-athletes participating in varsity sports at any level.

#5. Kris Kim's amateur career

Kris Kim has a decorated amateur career, winning the 2023 Fairhaven Trophy. Additionally, he claimed victory in the McGregor Trophy and the Boys Amateur Championship last year.

In addition to his success in individual events, Kris Kim represented his country at the European Boys' Team Championship in 2023. He was part of the winning team at the Girls and Boys Home Internationals and also participated in the Junior Ryder Cup in 2023.

#6 Kris Kim became the fifth youngest golfer to make the cut at a PGA Tour event

Kris Kim became the fifth-youngest player in history to make the cut on a PGA Tour event. Moreover, he is the youngest player to make the cut since 2013. Guan Tianlang made the cut at the 2013 Masters when he was 14 years old.

#7 Youngest golfer to make the cut at the Byron Nelson

Kris Kim became the youngest golfer in the history of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson to make the cut. He surpassed the record previously set by Jordan Spieth in 2010. However, in 2024, Spieth struggled with his game and missed the cut at the ongoing tournament.