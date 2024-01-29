7 highest-paid LIV Golfers in 2024 feat. Jon Rahm and more

LIV Golf pays its golfers very well. Everyone who comes over does so to the tune of a nice signing bonus and then they go on to make a lot in tournaments even if they don't win. That has a lot of them making quite a bit of money, and here's who is making the most heading into the new season.

The most well-paid golfers in LIV Golf

7) Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed may be one of the most controversial golfers out there, but he's also paid quite handsomely. He's been in spats with Rory McIlroy and others on the PGA Tour, but his LIV money is keeping him happy at about $52 million in 2023, making him one of the most expensive players out there.

6) Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most prominent golfers in the world. Thanks to his sponsorships and his pretty solid overall performance, DeChambeau was estimated to have earned about $69 million in 2023, which ranks him above the vast majority of his counterparts.

5) Brooks Koepka

There's an argument to be made, based on his PGA Championship win and T2 at the Masters, that Brooks Koepka is the best golfer on LIV Golf, so his presence on this list is warranted. He earned around $75 million in 2023, so he's one of the top earners on LIV heading into a new season in which he will aim to continue his success.

4) Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith made a lot of money

It should come as no surprise that Cameron Smith is a top-paid LIV player. When he defected, he was the third ranked golfer in the world, so he was one of their most talented acquisitions. That resulted in a stunning $143 million signing fee and he remains one of the league's most expensive stars.

3) Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has arguably earned his money

Phil Mickelson might have earned a hefty sum when coming over and then $106 million after that, but he has arguably been the most worthwhile investment that LIV could have made. He's done wonders for the reputation of the tour and has been key in other golfers defecting, and that's extremely valuable to the rebel tour.

2) Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson earned a lot of money

Two things have Dustin Johnson this high on the list. First, he was a talented player on tour whose defection came with a high price tag. Second, he played extremely well in last year's action, so he earned quite a lot. The performance level of these players leads to a lot of money, and Johnson reigned supreme with about $107 million earned in 2023.

1) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is very highly paid

Jon Rahm quickly became the highest-paid golfer on LIV. His defection was for an exorbitant sum of over $500 million, and he's the most prominent player they've landed to date. The money was too much to pass up, and he admitted via the LA Times that money played a factor:

“Every decision we make in life there will be somebody who agrees and likes it and somebody who doesn’t, right? I made this decision because I believe it’s the best for me and my family. [Money is] one of the reasons, yeah. I mean, I’m not going to sit here and lie to you. It’s definitely one of the reasons.”

It was a lot of money, and it made him the highest paid golfer on tour. It's unlikely that anyone would surpass that any time soon.