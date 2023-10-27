7 PGA Tour golfers currently exempt into the LIV Golf Promotions event Round 1 ft. Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim

LIV Golf's 2023 season recently came to an end and the Saudi circuit is currently organizing a Promotions event. The tournament will take place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from December 8 to 10.

It will be played over three days and unlike the usual LIV Golf format, the Promotion event will take place in a 72-hole format. However, a few of the golfers will be exempted from playing in the first round and will directly enter the second round.

Speaking about the tournament, LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman said:

“LIV Golf Promotions establishes an integrated pathway for the best players and up-and-coming talent from all over the globe to join a league that is changing the game."

"Open competition and meritocracy have always been a part of the fabric of LIV Golf, and following the success of our first full, 14-event season, we’re excited to be able to launch LIV Golf Promotions and offer players from around the world the chance to qualify for 2024," he added.

Interestingly, the PGA Tour players are also eligible to compete in the Promotional event. Here are seven PGA Tour players who are currently exempted from competing at the LIV Golf Promotions event round 1.

7 PGA Tour golfers currently exempt into the LIV Golf Promotions event Round 1

#1 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth (Image via Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth matches the eligibility criteria of the LIV Golf Promotions as he is leading 30 from TUGR. There have been rumors swirling around that Spieth will join the LIV Golf as he was not included in the TWGR.

#2 Tom Kim

Tom Kim (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Leading 30 from TUGR is Tom Kim, who qualifies for the LIV Golf Promotions event. Kim plays on the PGA Tour and has won the tournament so far.

#3 Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee (Image via Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

PGA Tour golfer Min Woo Lee is eligible to compete at the LIV Golf Promotions Tournament because he won a competition on the Asian Tour. He has recently won the 2023 SJM Macao Open and registered a two-stroke victory over Poom Saksansin.

#4 Adam Scott

Adam Scott (Image via Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Former World No.1 Adam Scott is among the leading top 30 from TUGR and is eligible for the Promotions LIV Golf event. Scott last played at the 2023 Zozo Championship and finished in the T41 position.

#5 Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley (Image via Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

American golfer Keegan Bradley, who currently plays on the PGA Tour, is also eligible for the LIV Golf Promotions event after finishing inside the top 30 in the TUGR. Bradley has had a successful season on the Tour this year and has also joined the Tiger Woods TGL virtual golf series. He last competed at the Zozo Championship and finished in the T19 position.

#6 Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris (Image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Will Zalatoris has been struggling with an injury and has hardly played on the PGA Tour this season. However, he is eligible for the upcoming LIV Golf event as a leading top 30 golfer from TUGR.

#7 Brian Harman

Brian Harman (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Brian Harman, who won The Open Championship in 2023, has represented the American team at the Ryder Cup. He is also eligible for the LIV Golf promotions event.