The LIV Golf series has been in the headlines since its inception. While dozens of PGA Tour players signed with the newly founded series, others remained loyal to the Tour and turned down a million-dollar contract.

Top-ranked golfers ranging from Tiger Woods to Rory McIlroy have all spoken out in support of the PGA Tour. However, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recently announced that both the rival series would unite for the advancement of sports and that golfers who remained loyal to the Tour would be compensated.

The following is a list of PGA Tour players who declined a contract with LIV Golf.

7 PGA Tour golfers who declined LIV Golf offers in the past

1) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was given a near-billion-dollar contract by LIV Golf, but he declined and remained faithful to the PGA Tour. He stated that the Tour has a legacy and that he did not want to violate the series.

Woods said:

"You know, [Phil Mickelson] has his opinion on where he sees the game of golf going. I have my viewpoint on how I see the game of golf, and I've supported the tour and my foundation has run events on the tour for a number of years. I just think that what Jack [Nicklaus] and Arnold [Palmer] have done in starting the tour and breaking away from the PGA of America and creating our tour in '68 or '69, somewhere in there, I just think there's a legacy to that."

2) Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods's best friend and business partner Rory McIlroy also turned down the contract with the LIV Golf and stayed on the Tour. He even vociferously talked about the Saudi circuit in most of his interviews.

McIlroy is set to comment on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merge on Wednesday, June 7 ahead of the RBC Canadian Open.

3) Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris is yet another PGA Tour player who declined a massive contract from the Saudi-backed circuit. Zalatoris was offered a $35 million contract to leave the Tour and join LIV Golf. After the initial decline, the tumultuous series offered $135 million contract to Zalatoris, but he rejected it.

4) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth's agent Jay Danzi revealed that the golfer was offered a million-dollar deal to join the LIV Golf. He told Golf Monthly:

"(Jordan Spieth) is not in discussions with LIV and if fully supportive and happy on the PGA Tour."

5) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm was also offered a contract to join LIV Golf but he declined the contract to remain on the PGA Tour. A Twitter user called LIV Golf Insider, claimed that Rahm was joining the Saudi backed circuit, saying:

"My #LIVGolf source just confirmed with me John Rahm to LIV INV is indeed a GO. I’ve never been wrong about a LIV signing. Just look at my track record. PGA Tour is on the ropes."

However, Jon Rahm cleared the air saying:

"I must inform you that you have started a losing streak because you and your source are wrong. I want to thank you for the lift in the PIP."

Jon Rahm Rodriguez @JonRahmpga twitter.com/LIVTracking/st… LIV Golf Insider @LIVTracking



I’ve never been wrong about a LIV signing. Just look at my track record.



PGA Tour is on the ropes. My #LIVGolf source just confirmed with me John Rahm to LIV INV is indeed a GO.I’ve never been wrong about a LIV signing. Just look at my track record.PGA Tour is on the ropes. My #LIVGolf source just confirmed with me John Rahm to LIV INV is indeed a GO. I’ve never been wrong about a LIV signing. Just look at my track record. PGA Tour is on the ropes. I must inform you that you have started a losing streak because you and your source are wrong. I want to thank you for the lift in the PIP I must inform you that you have started a losing streak because you and your source are wrong. I want to thank you for the lift in the PIP 😂 twitter.com/LIVTracking/st…

6) Justin Thomas

LIV Golf officials allegedly offered Justin Thomas a multi-million dollar contract. However, he chose to follow in the footsteps of fellow golfers such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy by remaining a member of the PGA Tour.

7) Rickie Folwer

Rickie Fowler was also contacted by LIV Golf management last year about participating in the series' initial season. He is a fan favorite on the PGA Tour and would have helped the Saudi circuit. But Fowler kept true to his origins and declined the offer.

Poll : 0 votes