7 things to know about Kevin Kisner’s wife, Brittany DeJarnett Kisner

Kevin Kisner is successfully beginning a new phase in his professional life, this time from the NBC Sports booth. His participation in several golf broadcasts during the current 2024 season has been very well received by most fans. Nevertheless, Kisner remains playing professionally.

Kisner is married to Brittany DeJarnett Kisner, whom the former player frequently calls his "better half" in social media posts. The pair have been in a relationship for almost two decades and have three children together.

Let's take a look at seven interesting details about Kevin Kisner's wife

7 things to know about Kevin Kisner's wife

Brittany Kisner was born in Georgia in 1985 and is one year younger than her husband. Here are seven facts to know about her.

#1 Her maiden name is Brittany Ann DeJarnett

Brittany Kisner was born as Brittany Ann DeJarnett. She grew up in Madison, Georgia, where her father was a school superintendent.

#2 Brittany met Kevin at a concert

Brittany Kisner studied at the same university as Kevin Kisner (University of Georgia) and it was during that period that they met. It was exactly in 2006, when they both attended a Kinchafoonee Cowboys concert.

#3 Kisner's wife is a specialist in speech and language disorders

Brittany Kisner graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor's degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders, and went on to earn a master's degree in speech-language pathology from the University of South Carolina.

Upon completion of her studies, she worked with special-needs children at a hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

#4 Kevin and Brittany Kisner married in 2012

After a six-year relationship, Kevin Kisner and Brittany DeJarnett were married in Athens, Georgia, in 2012. They have since welcomed three children. The first two were Kathleen Grace (2014) and Henry (2017). According to reports, their third child was born in September 2023, although they have not made any information about the new baby public.

#5 The Kisner family reside in South Carolina

Kevin Kisner has a special love for the place where he was born (Aiken, South Carolina). In fact, he still lives there, now with his wife and children.

#6 Kevin and Brittany manage the Kisner Foundation

The Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation is an institution founded by the couple to support other organizations dedicated to providing food, health, education and other services to children in need where they live (Aiken, South Carolina).

#7 Brittany Kisner has been actively involved in her husband's career

Brittany Kisner has remained involved with her husband's career since it took off. At that time, Brittany left her career as a speech disorders specialist to join Kevin's team in their travels. As a result, Brittany's presence at PGA Tour events became a regular occurrence. She is also known to have attended several of the majors in which Kevin Kisner played in.