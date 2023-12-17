Breaking: Kevin Kisner will replace Paul Azinger as NBC’s analyst for the Sentry and WMPO 

NBC Sports announced Sunday, December 17 that Kevin Kisner will replace Paul Azinger as lead analyst for the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions and the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

The announcement was made by NBC Sports commentator Dan Hicks during the broadcast of the 2023 PNC Championship. Kevin Kisner's participation in the broadcasts of both tournaments will be a test to define an eventual longer-term future contract.

Following the announcement made by Dan Hicks, NBC Golf lead producer Tommy Roy issued a press release on the subject. The statement read as follows (via Golf.com):

"I have always found Kevin [Kisner] to be very forthright, honest, and fearless when sharing his thoughts and opinions about the game, whether it's in a conversation on the driving range or during his pre- and post-round press conferences.

We think his style will translate well to the viewers at home and we're excited to have him join the NBC Sports broadcast team at The Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open."

NBC Sports and Paul Azinger parted ways a few weeks ago, ending a five-year relationship. According to Sports Illustrated, Azinger reportedly disagreed with the proposed financial compensation to renew his contract in 2024.

Faced with a counter-proposal from the former player, the network reportedly decided to go in another direction.

Who is Kevin Kisner?

Kevin Kisner, 39, has been playing golf professionally since 2006. He previously played collegiate golf for the University of Georgia and won the 2005 NCAA Division I Team Championship.

His professional career began in mini-tours, until he earned his membership on the Nationwide Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) in 2010. At that level, Kisner played only one season, as he earned his PGA Tour card for 2011.

He was up and down the ranks until the 2015 season that marked his consolidation on the PGA Tour. In that season, Kisner had a string of good results that he crowned with his first victory at the highest level, the RSM Classic.

Kevin Kisner has three other victories on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2021 Wyndham Championship. He has participated twice in the Presidents Cup and finished victorious both times (2017 and 2021).

As for the Majors, Kevin Kisner has participated in 34 editions, with two Top 10s, including second place in The Open Championship in 2018, his best result in tournaments of this type.

Kevin Kisner is currently ranked 202 in the FedEx Cup and 183 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He retains his PGA Tour card through the end of the 2024 season for winning the 2019 World Golf Championship Dell Technologies Match Play.

So far, Kisner has no professional golf broadcasting experience. However, he is a recurring guest on podcasts associated with this sport, where his participation and opinions are highly appreciated.