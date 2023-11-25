Real reason for former PGA golfer Paul Azinger leaving NBC Sports revealed

Paul Azinger's departure from the NBC Sports booth has added to a year-end full list of golf topics to discuss. Even more so now that the real reason the analyst and the network parted ways is known.

According to Sports Illustrated, the reason for Paul Azinger's departure from NBC Sports is the most common of all: financial disagreements. Sources quoted by Sports Illustrated (without identifying them) assured that negotiations between Azinger and the network to extend their relationship until 2024 were at an advanced stage.

However, the network would have presented Paul Azinger with a lower financial offer than the one they agreed on when the former player arrived at NBC Sports in 2018. Sources cited by Sports Illustrated said Azinger presented a counteroffer, but the TV station decided not to evaluate it and go in another direction.

Thus ends a five-year relationship in which Paul Azinger became a regular and well-known commentator on golf broadcasts. The breakup is immediate and Azinger will not be in the booth even during the PNC Championship.

Sam Flood, executive producer and president of production for NBC Sports, informed the network's decision in a statement without giving further details. These were his words, according to Sports Illustrated:

"We want to thank Paul for his work with us over the last five years. His insights, work ethic and relationships in the golf industry are well known, and we appreciate what he brought to our team. We wish Paul the best in his future endeavors."

Following the news of Azinger's departure from NBC Sports, a semi-humorous event ensued. Well-known former player and social media personality Paige Spiranac launched her candidacy to replace him, claiming she would bring "two big attributes to the table." She later clarified that it was her "personality and golf knowledge."

A look at Paul Azinger's broadcasting career

Paul Azinger made his broadcasting debut long before the end of his professional playing career. In 1995, just as he was recovering from treatment for the Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma he was diagnosed with in 1993, he debuted as the on-course reporter at the 1995 Ryder Cup, held at Oak Hill Country Club in New York.

Azinger would return to the courses as an active player for another 10 PGA Tour seasons, after which he decided to begin his career in golf television broadcasting in earnest.

In 2005, he landed a job as a lead analyst at ESPN. He worked at ESPN till 2015 and also split his time with ABC Sports. He also did occasional work for Golf Channel.

In 2016, ESPN and ABC lost the rights to broadcast the US Open and The Open Championship, so Azinger migrated to Fox Sports. In 2018, he began working with NBC Sports and Golf Channel, without leaving Fox.

This simultaneity lasted until 2020, when NBC Sports got the broadcast rights to most of the Major events. This was the moment when Azinger dedicated himself exclusively to this network, until his departure a few days ago.