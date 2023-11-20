"Fine, I’ll step in" - Paige Spiranac is quick to comment on Paul Azinger parting ways with NBC Sports

American social media sensation Paige Spiranac pitched herself as a replacement for NBA golf analyst Paul Azinger. Azinger's five-year contract with the channel expired and he showed no interest in continuing his broadcaster journey. He will no longer be a part of the channel.

However, Spiranac is interested in changing her career trajectory and entering the world of anchoring. She is very active on social media and has also started her website earlier this year.

Spiranac enjoys nearly four million followers on Instagram and now would like to explore television careers. She reshared a tweet of NUCLR Golf, which talks about Paul Azinger. The tweet reads:

"JUST IN: Paul Azinger / NBC Sports part ways as contract ends."

Spiranac wrote:

"Fine, I’ll step in."

Expand Tweet

As a former professional golfer, Paige Spiranac has a deeper knowledge of the game. Even her followers went to her defense in the X (formerly Twitter) post's comments section. One user commented:

"Paige in the broadcast booth (with special appearances from Sam) would spike ratings instantly and the actual info would be better too."

Expand Tweet

"We could only hope," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"You can do it," jotted another fan.

Expand Tweet

"I will miss them tremendously"- Paul Azinger on leaving NBC Sports

Paul Azinger stepped into the broadcasting journey in 1995. He reported the 1995 Ryder Cup singles match between Tom Lehman and Seve Ballesteros. He joined NBC in 2018 succeeding Johnny Miller, and has since been working with the channel as the lead analyst. However, as his contract expires, Azinger's journey with the channel comes to an end.

His manager released a statement saying as quoted by AP News:

“With the golf and media landscapes now in a more challenging environment, Azinger and NBC will part ways as their current contract ends."

Paul Azinger also opened up about his journey with NBC Sports. He said as quoted by AP:

“I have treasured working beside Dan Hicks and the other talented NBC broadcasters as well as lead producer Tommy Roy and all those behind the scenes. They are a remarkable team, and I will miss them tremendously. "

"My thanks to them and the countless others who have supported me and helped me along the way during my work in television. I have faith in what the future holds for me, for NBC, and for the great game of golf," he added.

Paul Azinger played golf before joining NBC and had a successful career as a golfer. Azinger turned pro in 1981 and won 16 professional tournaments. He won 12 PGA Tour events and two on the European Tour. Azinger also won a Major tournament in his career. He clinched the 1993 PGA Championship trophy.