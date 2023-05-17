7 things you probably didn’t know about the PGA Championship

As the PGA Championship approaches next week, golf fans across the world are anticipating a thrilling clash of abilities and the unveiling of compelling stories that have been simmering for years.

This year's edition is set against the magnificent backdrop of Oak Hill Country Club, just outside the thriving city of Rochester, and represents a notable return to the historic venue after its previous hosting in 2013.

We look into seven unique facets of the PGA in this extensive report, which are likely to inform and amaze even the most avid golf fans. Prepare to delve into the lesser-known aspects of this famous tournament, uncovering fascinating stories and bringing light on the rich history and memorable moments that have created the Championship's reputation.

1) Rodman Wanamaker's Legacy

In 1916, a significant figure in golf, Rodman Wanamaker, organized a meeting that resulted in the founding of the PGA. He donated money and trophies to the newly founded organization, notably the Wanamaker Trophy, which is still given to the winner of the PGA.

2) Format Transition

The PGA Championship switched from match play to stroke play in 1958, using the regular 72-hole format. Television broadcasters, who desired a final day with well-known competitors, influenced this adjustment. This Championship has always been a 72-hole stroke play event.

3) The First Champion from Across the Pond

James 'Jim' Barnes won the PGA for the first time in 1916. In the match play competition, he defeated Jock Hutchinson. Despite Barnes' accomplishments, no Englishman has won the Wanamaker Trophy in almost a century.

4) Gene Sarazen - The Youngest Champion

At the age of 20, Gene Sarazen became the PGA's youngest winner in 1922. He went on to win three titles in all, including a successful title defense in 1923.

5) A Lost and Found Trophy

Walter Hagen, who won five PGA Championships, had the Wanamaker Trophy inexplicably vanish following his final victory in 1927. It was discovered in the cellar of the business that made Hagen's golf clubs in 1930.

6) Exclusive to Professionals

The PGA Championship is the only major tournament in which amateur golfers are not permitted. While exceptional amateur players can qualify for the tournament in a variety of ways, the PGA is reserved for professional golfers alone.

7) Record-Breaking Scoring

PGA CHampionship 2018 - Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka broke the record for the lowest 72-hole score in the PGA Championship in 2018, finishing at 16-under par. In terms of par, Jason Day owns the record, recording a 20-under-par total in 2015.

