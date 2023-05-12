What is the Wanamaker trophy? PGA Championship winner’s cup's history explored

As the coveted winner's cup for the PGA Championship, the Wanamaker Trophy has a prominent place in the world of professional golf. The trophy, named for Rodman Wanamaker, a key figure in early American golf, has a century-long history.

The trophy itself is a work of beauty, measuring 28 inches tall and weighing 27 pounds. It is made of sterling silver and has complex engravings and exquisite decorations that represent the status and tradition of the PGA Championship.

The trophy's crest depicts a golfer in mid-swing, embodying the heart of the sport. Let's take a closer look at the Wanamaker Trophy's history and origins, as well as the progression of the PGA.

Wanamaker Trophy - Emergence of PGA

A visionary American businessman by the name of Lewis Rodman Wanamaker played a vital part in establishing the future of professional golf in 1916. This was against the backdrop of a developing golfing scene.

2022 winner Justin Thomas with the Wanamaker Trophy

Wanamaker, the heir to the Wanamaker department store business, arranged a historic conference with prominent golfers and industry professionals. This resulted in the formation of the Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA).

Wanamaker's foresight extended to the formation of a premier tournament exclusively for professionals, deserving of a grand prize, during this historic gathering.

The businessman generously provided the finances to fuel the competition, including the provision for trophies, medals, and a hefty prize pool, in order to raise the sport's stature.

The first edition of what would become known as The PGA Championship took place in October 1916. The competition drew elite golfers contending for the ultimate prize — a stunning new silver trophy chalice, the Wanamaker Trophy — with a $2,500 payout.

The Wanamaker Trophy, standing at an astounding two feet tall and weighing more than a small dog, became an instant symbol of grandeur and achievement in the world of golf.

How old is the Wanamaker Trophy?

Wanamaker Trophy

The Wanamaker Trophy, the PGA Championship's distinctive symbol, has a century-long history. It was first unveiled in 1916, making it over a century old.

The Wanamaker Trophy has been a valued and coveted reward handed to the victor of one of golf's most renowned major championships since its creation.

The PGA Championship's antiquity and legendary background lends it the status of a premier tournament in the world of golf.

Who will win the Wanamaker Trophy at the 2023 PGA Championship?

The 2023 PGA Championship is just around the horizon, and the golf world is throbbing with anticipation as fans await the crowning of the next champion. While the future is impossible to foresee, the tournament promises tough competition and the chance for a deserving player to make history.

The contest for the Wanamaker Trophy will likely be fierce, with the world's best golfers set to compete on the course. Established veterans and rising stars will compete for the prestigious award, hoping to join the ranks of golf's greatest victors.

As the competition progresses, the golfing world will wait with bated breath to discover who will win the Wanamaker Trophy. The stage is set, the players are prepared, and the golfing world is waiting to see who will be crowned winner at this year's PGA Championship.

