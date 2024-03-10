Wyndham Clark has been one of the players to keep an eye on on the PGA Tour since last season to date. In 2023, Clark not only earned his first tour victory but became a major champion. Undoubtedly, his family has had a big hand in his success.

Let's take a look at some details about the player and his parents, siblings and other family members.

Expand Tweet

7 things about Wyndham Clark and his family you need to know

Wyndham Clark was born in Denver, Colorado, in 1993. He is the son of Randall and Lise Clark. He studied at Oklahoma State University and the University of Oregon and began his professional career in 2017.

Here are seven facts about Wyndham Clar and his family that you shouldn't miss:

1- He dedicated his US Open victory to his mother

In 2013, Wyndham Clark tragically lost his mother, Lise Clark, to breast cancer. She had bravely battled the disease since 1997. Lise was a significant influence on her son, particularly in shaping his golf career.

After winning the US Open in 2023, Wyndham Clark recalled his mother's role in his career. Here's what he had to say (via Fox Sports):

“I was walking down yesterday and was just smiling as I was playing well, and I go, ‘Man, I wish you could be here, Mom,’ because it’s a dream come true to be doing this at the highest level in front of friends and family that are out here. I wish she could be here, but I know she’s proud of me, and she’s made a huge impact on my life – I am who I am today because of her."

2- His father also pursued a career in sports

Randall Clark was a professional tennis player whose career was cut short due to injury. He has since pursued a career in real estate and still resides in Colorado.

3- Wyndham Clark has two brothers

Wyndham Clark has an older sister, Kristin, three years older than the golfer, and a brother, Brendan, four years younger. Both Kristin and Brendan Clark were with Wyndham on the course when he won the US Open in 2023.

4- A coach saved his golf career

Mike McGraw was Clark's first collegiate golf coach when Clark entered Oklahoma State University. His mother's worsening illness and eventual death worked against Clark's focus on golf.

According to The Oklahoman, McGraw convinced Clark to return to the team three times after Clark had quit in as many occasions. There were times when Clark didn't play in tournaments, then his performance got better and worse for periods until he decided to transfer to Oregon.

All of this happened in the span of four years, yet McGraw had been fired since the end of Clark's first season at Oklahoma. Despite this, the coach remained attentive to Clark's situation and kept pushing him until he began his professional career in 2017.

5- Clark only played one year on the feeder tour

Clark participated in the 2017 Web.com Tour (now called the Korn Ferry Tour) Q-School. There he finished T23 and earned his card for the 2018 season on the PGA Tour feeder circuit.

One season was enough for Clark to move to the next level. In 2018, he played in 24 Web.com Tour tournaments, with 12 cuts made and four top 10s as his best result, including a second-place finish. He finished 16th on the tour's money list and earned his PGA Tour card for the 2018 - 2019 season.

6- Did not stand out from the start at the highest level

Clark's first seasons on the PGA Tour were not of great results, although he managed not to lose his card.

In his first season, he had three Top 10s in 27 tournaments but finished 64th in the FedEx Cup ranking. A year later he only reached one Top 10s in 23 tournaments, but managed to be included in the Top 125 of the FedEx Cup.

In the following two seasons, he had five top 10s in 57 tournaments, including a second-place finish at the 2020 Bermuda Championship, his best result to that point.

7- Clark works with a mental coach

Wyndham Clark's sporting breakthrough came in the 2022 - 2023 season, including his first victory (2023 Wells Fargo Championship), his first major (2023 US Open), his access to the Top 10 of the world ranking and his first Ryder Cup call-up.

One of the changes that influenced these results is that Clark began working with mental coach Julie Elion at the beginning of 2023. She is an expert sports performance psychologist who has helped stars in various sports.