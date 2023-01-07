'A very bold move' - Ben Crenshaw raises concern for Masters with LIV golfers at Augusta

Ben Crenshaw admitted that he's worried about the fallout between LIV Golf and PGA Tour players becoming the news at Augusta this year.

Augusta National recently announced that all LIV golfers who have cleared their participation criteria will be allowed to play in the forthcoming Masters. However, this news has raised concerns about awkwardness and possible conflicts during the event.

Crenshaw, who is a double Masters Champion (1984 and 1995), said that he is concerned about the ongoing tussle between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed league. He feels that the first Major might become a circus for the media, overshadowing the event's importance.

"I hope the focus is on champion", says Ben Crenshaw

In his interview with the Golf Channel, Ben Crenshaw was asked if he felt Masters could become a media circus. Crenshaw hoped that wasn't the case as it's a life-changing tournament.

“It’s a life-giving memory, I hope the focus is on the champion and the tournament but I really just don’t know – I’ve been worried about it I’ll be honest.” said Crenshaw.

The concern starts with the Champions Dinner, which will take place on Tuesday night at the Masters. Six former Masters Champion and now LIV Golf members will face PGA Tour professionals.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. Our job is to honour the champion Scottie Scheffler, not only for winning The Masters but for what a wonderful year he had last year – as he emerged as one of the best players in the world. It’s his night – each one of us has earned a lifetime exemption into the tournament, but our job is to honour Scottie as the champion.” Crenshaw revealed his opinions about the Champions Dinner.

The 70-year-old has faced Greg Normal quite a lot during his playing years. He had his doubts over the success of LIV Golf but admitted that it was a bold move, just as Norman's playing style was.

Ben Crenshaw recalled the Shark Shootout 30 years back where Norman had announced that they'd be having an international tour.

"It was very much a surprise then." said Crenshaw. “I played against him and had a lot of respect for how great a player he was – but this thing (LIV Golf) just seems pretty imbalanced"

"I don’t know where it’s going or if it’ll catch on, but it’s very bold," he added

The former golfer expressed sadness over the bifurcation of professional golf and said that during his time it was more about competing and friendships than the money aspect of it.

Ben Crenshaw said he owes his life to golf and didn't like what was happening off late. He felt that there were more important things in golf than money, like friendships and memories that would last.

"I don’t like to see break-ups of relationships that have been built over a long period of time", said Crenshaw.

Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore have collaborated to design the Kapalua Golf Club’s Plantation Course which is hosting the ongoing Sentry Tournament of Champions.

