“A little bit outrageous” – When Max Homa reviewed ‘Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour’ Nelly Korda from up close

In December 2022, during the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, Nelly Korda's performance caught the attention of Max Homa and Kevin Kisner. Paired alongside Denny McCarthy, Korda showcased her exceptional skills, prompting praise from her PGA Tour counterparts.

Korda and McCarthy kicked off the first round with a 12-under 60 in the scramble format, tying for fourth place. While Homa and Kisner led the round with a 14-under 58. Reflecting on that, Kisner remarked (via Golf Week):

"I think I called her the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour at one point. And then, through about seven or eight holes, I said she's hit every shot just like she wants to for eight holes. Like, does she hit a bad shot? I have no idea, I've never seen her hit a bad shot. We were laughing all day."

Homa said: "It was a little bit outrageous. She drove it down the middle on every hole, she almost hit the pin three times, hit it to like two inches on one par 4, then from way too far that next one, she almost hit the pin."

"She chipped it great, so I don't know how she does not win every week. It's a testament to these other ladies that anyone can even sniff beating her because that was wildly impressive," Max Homa added.

In the final round, Korda and McCarthy carded a 10-under 62, securing a total of 27-under 189 for this event. They earned $115,250 each from the $3.8 million prize purse. Currently, Nelly Korda is appearing at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Nelly Korda in the lead after two rounds at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open

Nelly Korda - Source: Imagn

As of this writing, Nelly Korda is leading the Mizuho Americas Open. The World No. 1 defending champion is in contention for the title at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. Korda has shot two rounds of 4-under-par 68, for a total score of 8-under-par 136. She is tied with Somi Lee and Andrea Lee at the top.

Korda kicked off her first round with a bogey on the first hole but bounced back with back-to-back birdies on the second and third. She hit another bogey on the seventh but played a bogey-free back nine to finish at 4-under-par 68, tying for 14th.

In the second round, Korda started on the back nine, making birdies on the 11th and 14th. She hit bogeys on the 17th and 18th, but quickly recovered with front-nine birdies on the first, fifth, sixth, and eighth.

Korda will hope to keep the momentum going on moving day as she looks to clinch her first title of the year.

