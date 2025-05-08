How did Nelly Korda perform in the Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1?

World No. 1 Nelly Korda is attempting to defend her title at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. She finished her first round at T14, tied with nine other players.

The Bradenton-born has won 15 events on the LPGA Tour and three on the Ladies European Tour. A two-time major championship winner, she has claimed titles in the Chevron Championship and Women’s PGA Championship.

Nelly Korda teed off in the Mizuho Americas Open against top players such as Hall of Famer Lydia Ko and six-time LPGA Tour winner Hannah Green. In her first round, she opened with a bogey on hole one and birdies on the second and third holes. She shot one more bogey on the front nine and went bogey-free on the back nine.

At the end of Nelly Korda’s round, she carded four-under 68 and finished at T14, four strokes behind Jeeno Thitikul, who is in the lead. Here’s a look at the defending champion’s scorecard from her first round at the Mizuho Americas Open:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 3) - 2

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

How many LPGA Tour events has Nelly Korda won this year?

Nelly Korda has teed off in seven LPGA Tour events, including the Mizuho Americas Open. However, she’s yet to secure her first title of the year.

The 26-year-old golfer kicked off the year at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she narrowly missed the victory by two strokes. She placed second position with 18-under.

Nelly Korda’s second-best position this year was at the Founders Cup in her hometown of Bradenton. She scored 12-under at the Bradenton Country Club and placed at T7.

Next, Korda battled it out at the Ford Championship but was no match for the Whirlwind Golf Club. She shot 14-under and finished at T22, her worst performance so far. At the T-Mobile Match Play, she was defeated by Ariya Jutanugarn and was eliminated in the robin round. Following that, she competed in the JM Eagle LA Championship and finished at T16 with 14-under.

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner attempted to defend her title at the Chevron Championship but had a disappointing performance in the opening round. However, she picked up the pace in her second round, made the cut, and finished at T14.

