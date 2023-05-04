News of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia ending their Ryder Cup careers with DP World Tour resignations has taken the golf world by storm. The decision to retire from the competition has sparked mixed reactions from fans worldwide. Some view the move as a bold stance, while others see it as a premature retirement. Let's take a closer look at the retirement announcement and the reactions from fans.

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia retirement announcement

On May 3, 2023, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia announced their resignation from the DP World Tour, effectively ending their Ryder Cup careers. The DP World Tour made an announcement saying,

"In particular Sergio, Ian and Lee for the significant part they have played in Europe's success in the Ryder Cup over many years. The resignations, however, along with the sanctions imposed upon them, are a consequence of their own choices. As we have consistently maintained throughout the past year, the tour has a responsibility to its entire membership to administer the member regulations which each player signs up to."

They further added,

"These regulations are in place to protect the collective interests of all DP World Tour members."

Lee Westwood, who has played in 10 Ryder Cup matches, called it a 'sad day' and said,

"I could not see any other option with all the punishments hanging over me."

The announcement came as a surprise to many fans, considering that the three players were still performing at a high level. However, the players decision to retire from the competition was seen as a positive step by many.

Fans' reactions

The announcement of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia's retirement from the Ryder Cup has sparked mixed reactions from fans worldwide. Here are some of the reactions:

MJ Hammer @clemzn1981mike @LIVGolfNation They retired due to greed and not wanting to play competitive golf. Nothing else. @LIVGolfNation They retired due to greed and not wanting to play competitive golf. Nothing else.

Many fans were supportive of the players' decision to retire from the Ryder Cup, citing that the players had already achieved a lot in their careers and deserved to focus on other aspects of their lives.

Stephen Reynolds @StepStepWin @LIVGolfNation It is sad, they moved to a tournament where the entertainers are paid the money, not the office staff and share holders. Good luck to them, the rest of golf will realise LIV have got it right. @LIVGolfNation It is sad, they moved to a tournament where the entertainers are paid the money, not the office staff and share holders. Good luck to them, the rest of golf will realise LIV have got it right.

However, not all fans were supportive of the players' decision to retire from the Ryder Cup. Some fans viewed the move as a premature retirement and criticized the players for not putting their country first.

Some fans were neutral about the players' retirement from the Ryder Cup, citing that it was a personal decision that should be respected.

Alexander Millikan @AlexanderM0829 @LIVGolfNation They weren’t forced to do anyrhing. They left on their own accord @LIVGolfNation They weren’t forced to do anyrhing. They left on their own accord

Final words

The retirement announcement of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia from the Ryder Cup with DP World Tour resignation has sparked mixed reactions from fans worldwide. While some fans see the move as a positive step for the players to focus on other aspects of their lives, others view it as a premature retirement from Ryder Cup. The players' decision to retire from the competition is a personal one that should be respected, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors. The Ryder Cup will undoubtedly miss their presence, but their contributions to the competition will never be forgotten.

