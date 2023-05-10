“Abso-lutely, next question!” – Throwback to when a drunk Dustin Johnson broke the 2020 Ryder Cup team in laughter at a press conference

Dustin Johnson is having a good time playing for LIV Golf. However, the American golfer had many fond recollections from his time on the PGA and European Tours. DJ represented the United States at the Ryder Cup in 2021. Under the direction of Steve Stricker, the squad earned the championship trophy.

The American squad celebrated their emphatic victory with champagne and beverages. During the winner's conference, the players were seen drinking. Dustin Johnson became inebriated and left the whole team in laughter when a journalist asked him:

"DJ, I am curious you being the oldest player on the team. Do you think you still have the stamina to out-party all these guys tonight?"

He replied and said:

"Abso-lutely, next question."

The journalist went on to ask:

"So bring doubts for him. Well, what does the rest of the team think, do you think he has the stamina output?"

Someone from the team said:

"Yes, is that even a question."

Dustin Johnson interrupted in between and added:

"Next question, like I said."

And they started laughing again.

43rd Ryder Cup recap

The Ryder Cup is a biennial golf competition founded in 1927. Because the event was canceled in 2020, the 43rd edition took place in 2021.

The Ryder Cup was held in match play format from September 24 to 26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, in 2021. Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker led the European and American teams, respectively.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 3&1 in the first round. On Friday, four matches were played, with the American team winning three of them in the morning.

The American team won two tournaments in the afternoon matches, while the other two resulted in ties.

The team once again dominated the field in the second round of the 2020 Ryder Cup, winning five matches, while the European team won three.

Team USA won seven matches in the final round, and with a score of 19, they won the 43rd Ryder Cup.

Here's a list of the American players and points recorded by them:

Daniel Berger

Points: 2

Patrick Cantlay

Points: 3.5

Bryson DeChambeau

Points: 2.5

Harris English

Points: 1

Tony Finau

Points: 1

Dustin Johnson

Points: 5

Brooks Koepka

Points: 2

Collin Morikawa

Points: 3.5

Xander Schauffele

Points: 3

Scottie Scheffler

Points: 2.5

Jordan Spieth

Points: 1.5

Justin Thomas

Points: 2.5

Will Dustin Johnson play at the 2023 Ryder Cup?

Dustin Johnson joined the LIV Golf last year and the Saudi-backed series players gave no hope to compete at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The newly formed series players are not permitted to compete on the PGA Tour, but they are allowed to compete in major tournaments.

Dustin Johnson, on the other hand, has no idea if he will be invited to the Ryder Cup. According to Golf Digest, the American golfer stated in one of his interviews last month:

"I would love to, absolutely. It’s something I’ve always enjoyed playing and in the last Ryder Cup I played pretty well. It’s one of my favorite events to play in. I’d love to [do it again]. If I play well for the rest of the year, hopefully I’ll get a consideration.”

