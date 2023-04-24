“Dustin remains grateful for his time on the PGA Tour”: Dustin Johnson denies taking shots at PGA TOUR commissioner

Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces won the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament. Johnson reportedly attacked PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. However, after the tournament was over, he cleared the rumors and denied taking shots at him.

In a press conference, Johnson spoke with the Australian Associated Press and spoke about the PGA Tour commissioner,

"We don't give a damn how he feels. We know how he feels about us, so it's mutual."

David Winkle, the CEO and President of Hambric Sports, defended Dustin Johnson and his remarks in writing an email to 20 journalists,

"I spoke with Dustin from Singapore this morning at which time he emphatically denied making any such statement. He elaborated by saying his actual response to the question was no comment."

Hambric Sports, which manages Dustin Johnson and other golfers such as Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler. He wrote,

"Dustin remains grateful for his time on the PGA Tour and has the utmost respect for Commissioner Monahan."

Later in the press conference, Dustin Johnson backed his 4 Aces teammate, Talor Gooch, who won the individual title.

"Well, yeah, I didn't want him to win. I never want any other team to win than mine. Yeah, obviously I like Talor, and he did really well for us last year, and obviously he played great this week. But yeah, I'm glad we snipped him, for sure, just to give it to him a little bit more."

LIV Golf Adelaide: Individual Leaderboard

Talor Gooch emerged as the individual winner of the tournament. His team 4 Aces GC won the Adelaide tournament. Here is the final individual leaderboard for the LIV Golf Adelaide:

1 Talor Gooch -19

2 Anirban Lahiri -16

T3 Cameron Tringale -15

T3 Patrick Reed -15

T3 Cameron Smith -15

T3 Pat Perez -15

T7 Peter Uihlein -14

T7 Dean Burmester -14

T7 Charl Schwartzel -14

10 Dustin Johnson -13

T11 Sergio Garcia-12

T11 Phil Mickelson -12

T11 Kevin Na -12

T11 Henrik Stenson -12

T11 Bubba Watson -12

T11 Louis Oosthuizen -12

T11 Jason Kokrak -12

T11 Brooks Koepka -12

T11 Harold Varner III -12

T11 Abraham Ancer -12

T21 Charles Howell III -11

T21 Marc Leishman -11

T21 Sebastián Muñoz -11

T24 Danny Lee -10

T24 Chase Koepka -10

T26 Ian Poulter -9

T26 Brendan Steele -9

T26 Mito Pereira -9

T26 Bryson DeChambeau -9

T30 Bernd Wiesberger -8

T30 Joaquin Niemann -8

T32 Richard Bland -7

T32 Thomas Pieters -7

T32 David Puig -7

T32 James Piot -7

T36 Graeme McDowell -6

T36 Lee Westwood -6

T36 Carlos Ortiz -6

39 Paul Casey -4

T40 Branden Grace -3

T40 Scott Vincent -3

42 Matt Jones -2

43 Jediah Morgan -1

T44 Matthew Wolff E

T44 Eugenio Chacarra E

46 Martin Kaymer +7

47 Sihwan Kim +14

Dustin Johnson's led team lead the final leaderboard of LIV Golf

4 Aces GC after winning the LIV Golf Adelaide lead the league's leaderboard. Here is the final leaderboard after the Australian tournament:

1 4 Aces GC - 96

2 Torque GC - 52

3 Stinger GC - 52

4 Crushers GC - 40

5 Fireballs GC - 38

6 Smash GC - 28

7 RangeGoats GC - 27

8 HyFlyers GC - 18

9 Ripper GC - 17

10 Iron Heads GC - 16

11 Cleeks GC - 8

12 Majesticks GC - 4

