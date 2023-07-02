"Acted like it was nothing" - Fans react to Max Homa's 'casual' reaction to his hole-in-one at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

World No. 9 Max Homa was at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic and finished on the T21 rank on the leaderboard. However, he played some exceptional shots on the final day, which delighted his fans.

Homa shot his second career ace on the par-3 15th hole at the Detroit Golf Club. When the PGA Tour shared the video of the shot on their Twitter, fans were in a frenzy when they saw the American golfer's 'casual' reaction.

Here is the video of Max Homa's hole-in-one ace:

Fans react to Max Homa's casual reaction after hitting second PGA Tour career ace

Max Homa's second ace on the PGA Tour came about one year after his first ace, which came in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. In that event, he shot a hole-in-one at the par-3 14th.

When he hit the shot at Detroit Golf Club, Homa somehow knew that the ball would dunk into the hole. He just bent down to take his tee and then casually waved his hand with a cheeky smile on his face.

Fans were delighted by Max Homa's reaction. One of them even wrote that the golfer acted like it was nothing,

Fans were so overjoyed to see Max Homa's ace and his reaction that they took to Twitter to share their feelings. Here are some top comments and tweets:

However, some of the fans were frustrated with the broadcasting partner's not showing Max Homa's incredible play and Rickie Fowlers' game on their platform. Here are some top comments that were in criticism of the media partners of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Who won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Rickie Fowler finally registered his sixth PGA Tour victory after winning the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He defeated Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff.

The previous tournament champion Keegan Bradley finished his campaign at the tied 21 position with Max Homa, who shot the only ace in the tournament.

Here are the Top 30 ranked players on the final leaderboard:

1 - Rickie Fowler

T2 - Collin Morikawa

T2 - Adam Hadwin

T4 - Lucas Glover

T4 - Peter Kuest

T4 - Taylor Moore

7 - Adam Schenk

8 - Justin Lower

T9 - Aaron Rai

T9 - Alex Norén

T9 - Stephan Jager

T9 - Brian Harman

T9 - Peter Malnati

T14 - Chris Kirk

T14 - Taylor Pendrith

T14 - Yuan Yechun

T17 - Chad Ramey

T17 - Dou Zecheng

T17 - Cameron Davis

T17 - Troy Merritt

T21 - Max Homa

T21 - Nicolai Hojgaard

T21 - Keegan Bradley

T24 - Vincent Norman

T24 - Davis Thompson

T24 - Dylan Wu

T24 - Im Sung-jae

T24 - M.J. Daffue

The PGA tour will now move to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, for the 2023 John Deere Classic. The tournament will commence on July 6 and will end on July 9.

