Create

"Acted like it was nothing" - Fans react to Max Homa's 'casual' reaction to his hole-in-one at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

By Kunal Singh
Modified Jul 02, 2023 21:00 GMT
Max Homa hits an ace on par-3 15th Hole (via Getty Images)
Max Homa hits an ace on par-3 15th Hole (via Getty Images)

World No. 9 Max Homa was at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic and finished on the T21 rank on the leaderboard. However, he played some exceptional shots on the final day, which delighted his fans.

Homa shot his second career ace on the par-3 15th hole at the Detroit Golf Club. When the PGA Tour shared the video of the shot on their Twitter, fans were in a frenzy when they saw the American golfer's 'casual' reaction.

Here is the video of Max Homa's hole-in-one ace:

HOLE-IN-ONE FOR [email protected] records his second ace on TOUR on No. 15 @RocketClassic. https://t.co/1iTzcCbRRV

Fans react to Max Homa's casual reaction after hitting second PGA Tour career ace

Max Homa's second ace on the PGA Tour came about one year after his first ace, which came in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. In that event, he shot a hole-in-one at the par-3 14th.

When he hit the shot at Detroit Golf Club, Homa somehow knew that the ball would dunk into the hole. He just bent down to take his tee and then casually waved his hand with a cheeky smile on his face.

Fans were delighted by Max Homa's reaction. One of them even wrote that the golfer acted like it was nothing,

"Acted like it was nothing" @shawndoerksen23
@PGATOUR @maxhoma23 @RocketClassic Acted like it was nothing 😄

Fans were so overjoyed to see Max Homa's ace and his reaction that they took to Twitter to share their feelings. Here are some top comments and tweets:

@PGATOUR @maxhoma23 @RocketClassic That’s awesome
@PGATOUR @maxhoma23 @RocketClassic What a slump this guys in
Max Homa is the exact about of chill on a golf course than I am to have lol
What a hole in one by Max Homa, man is a star, much needed for the PGA Tour
@PGATOUR @maxhoma23 @RocketClassic LETS GOOOOOOI

However, some of the fans were frustrated with the broadcasting partner's not showing Max Homa's incredible play and Rickie Fowlers' game on their platform. Here are some top comments that were in criticism of the media partners of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

@PGATOUR @RocketClassic #pgatour is up to it’s tv shenanigans. How can I watch today (online & tv ) since tee times were moved up. No more Peacock. This league is so messed up I cannot care anymore and there is no way to navigate., esp. with last minute changes And it will be worse after the merger.
@PGATOUR @maxhoma23 @RocketClassic But how can we watch it now? This is bullshit @PGATOUR
@PGATOUR @maxhoma23 @RocketClassic How can we watch Fowlers group? I can watch Homa’s group and Bradley’s group on ESPN+ but can’t watch the leaders? 🤔🤔🤔
@PGATOUR @maxhoma23 @RocketClassic I have Hulu Live, ESPN +, Peacock, and everything else imaginable. How in 2023 can I not watch golf on Sunday morning? It’s absolutely unbelievable how you shit on fans week after week.

Who won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Rickie Fowler finally registered his sixth PGA Tour victory after winning the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He defeated Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff.

The previous tournament champion Keegan Bradley finished his campaign at the tied 21 position with Max Homa, who shot the only ace in the tournament.

Here are the Top 30 ranked players on the final leaderboard:

  • 1 - Rickie Fowler
  • T2 - Collin Morikawa
  • T2 - Adam Hadwin
  • T4 - Lucas Glover
  • T4 - Peter Kuest
  • T4 - Taylor Moore
  • 7 - Adam Schenk
  • 8 - Justin Lower
  • T9 - Aaron Rai
  • T9 - Alex Norén
  • T9 - Stephan Jager
  • T9 - Brian Harman
  • T9 - Peter Malnati
  • T14 - Chris Kirk
  • T14 - Taylor Pendrith
  • T14 - Yuan Yechun
  • T17 - Chad Ramey
  • T17 - Dou Zecheng
  • T17 - Cameron Davis
  • T17 - Troy Merritt
  • T21 - Max Homa
  • T21 - Nicolai Hojgaard
  • T21 - Keegan Bradley
  • T24 - Vincent Norman
  • T24 - Davis Thompson
  • T24 - Dylan Wu
  • T24 - Im Sung-jae
  • T24 - M.J. Daffue

The PGA tour will now move to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, for the 2023 John Deere Classic. The tournament will commence on July 6 and will end on July 9.

Quick Links

Edited by Windy Goodloe
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...