"Acted like it was nothing" - Fans react to Max Homa's 'casual' reaction to his hole-in-one at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

World No. 9 Max Homa was at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic and finished on the T21 rank on the leaderboard. However, he played some exceptional shots on the final day, which delighted his fans.
Homa shot his second career ace on the par-3 15th hole at the Detroit Golf Club. When the PGA Tour shared the video of the shot on their Twitter, fans were in a frenzy when they saw the American golfer's 'casual' reaction.
Here is the video of Max Homa's hole-in-one ace:
Fans react to Max Homa's casual reaction after hitting second PGA Tour career ace
Max Homa's second ace on the PGA Tour came about one year after his first ace, which came in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. In that event, he shot a hole-in-one at the par-3 14th.
When he hit the shot at Detroit Golf Club, Homa somehow knew that the ball would dunk into the hole. He just bent down to take his tee and then casually waved his hand with a cheeky smile on his face.
Fans were delighted by Max Homa's reaction. One of them even wrote that the golfer acted like it was nothing,
Fans were so overjoyed to see Max Homa's ace and his reaction that they took to Twitter to share their feelings. Here are some top comments and tweets:
However, some of the fans were frustrated with the broadcasting partner's not showing Max Homa's incredible play and Rickie Fowlers' game on their platform. Here are some top comments that were in criticism of the media partners of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic:
Who won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic?
Rickie Fowler finally registered his sixth PGA Tour victory after winning the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He defeated Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff.
The previous tournament champion Keegan Bradley finished his campaign at the tied 21 position with Max Homa, who shot the only ace in the tournament.
Here are the Top 30 ranked players on the final leaderboard:
- 1 - Rickie Fowler
- T2 - Collin Morikawa
- T2 - Adam Hadwin
- T4 - Lucas Glover
- T4 - Peter Kuest
- T4 - Taylor Moore
- 7 - Adam Schenk
- 8 - Justin Lower
- T9 - Aaron Rai
- T9 - Alex Norén
- T9 - Stephan Jager
- T9 - Brian Harman
- T9 - Peter Malnati
- T14 - Chris Kirk
- T14 - Taylor Pendrith
- T14 - Yuan Yechun
- T17 - Chad Ramey
- T17 - Dou Zecheng
- T17 - Cameron Davis
- T17 - Troy Merritt
- T21 - Max Homa
- T21 - Nicolai Hojgaard
- T21 - Keegan Bradley
- T24 - Vincent Norman
- T24 - Davis Thompson
- T24 - Dylan Wu
- T24 - Im Sung-jae
- T24 - M.J. Daffue
The PGA tour will now move to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, for the 2023 John Deere Classic. The tournament will commence on July 6 and will end on July 9.