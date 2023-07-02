When was Rickie Fowler’s last win on the PGA Tour? Exploring the golfer’s past wins and results

Rickie Fowler, a well-known figure in the world of professional golf, won the Waste Management Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour in 2019. This big victory highlighted Fowler's extraordinary ability to perform under duress.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open, which takes place every year in Scottsdale, Arizona, is recognized for its electrifying atmosphere and enthusiastic crowds.

In 2019, Fowler was crowned champion, his fifth PGA Tour triumph. Throughout the tournament, his constant play and relentless commitment carried him to the coveted crown.

Rickie Fowler's outstanding performance is visible in the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard. He ended the tournament with a score of 267, good for a two-shot win over Branden Grace. Fowler's scores of 64, 65, 64, and 74 demonstrated his consistency and ability to traverse the difficult course.

Fowler's victory in the Waste Management Phoenix Open cemented his status as one of the game's premier players. He has built a devoted fan base over the years, thanks to his fashionable clothes and engaging demeanor.

His PGA Tour prowess, together with his philanthropic activities and services to the sport, have made him a beloved figure among golf enthusiasts all over the world.

Rickie Fowler: Career highlights

Rickie Fowler has established himself as a highly successful golfer, with an excellent record of event triumphs. Fowler has earned important PGA TOUR victories throughout his career, displaying his brilliance and competitiveness.

PGA TOUR Victories:2012 (1) Wells Fargo Championship.

2015 (2) THE PLAYERS Championship, Deutsche Bank Championship.

2017 (1) The Honda Classic.

2019 (1) Waste Management Phoenix Open.

International Victories:2011 Kolon Korea Open.

2015 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

2016 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Other Victories:2018 Hero World Challenge.

These victories highlight Fowler's exceptional talent, consistency, and ability to excel in professional golf, firmly establishing him as one of the sport's finest players.

Rickie Fowler leads the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

Rickie Fowler, one of golf's most intriguing players, has taken the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023, putting himself in position for a potential comeback story and a shot at the tournament's cherished trophy.

Fowler's great performance in Round 3 was highlighted by a surprising 64, adding to his solid start of 67 and 65.

Notably, this is Fowler's seventh score of 65 or above in the last three tournaments, demonstrating his excellent form and consistency.

Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS In his last 11 PGA Tour rounds, Fowler has shot scores of ...



60

62*

64

65

65



Incredible golf for a not-insignificant stretch of time, and he'll have the solo lead going into Sunday in Detroit.



As the event enters the final round, Fowler is comfortable atop the scoreboard with a score of -20, setting the stage for a dramatic finale and an opportunity for him to add another incredible feat to his brilliant career.

