Top 5 names who missed the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 cut

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, one of the PGA Tour's most anticipated events, witnessed an intense second day of competition at the famed Detroit Golf Club. As the day came to a close, players fought to make the cut and claim a spot in the weekend rounds.

Several renowned personalities, however, failed to meet the cutline and will not be progressing further in the competition. The absence of these elite players gives an exciting opportunity for other competitors to rise to the occasion and compete for the championship.

Let's take a look at five top players who missed the cut in Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023:

#1 Tom Kim (-2)

Tom Kim had a bad day on Thursday, shooting 1-over 73, and couldn't recover on Friday. Despite his reputation for iron precision, Kim battled from tee to green in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

On Friday, he recovered with four birdies on the front nine, but bogeys on holes 11 and 12 proved costly. Kim missed the cut for the fifth time in 21 events, and it was his third weekend off in his past five starts.

#2 Hideki Matsuyama (-1)

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama broke a streak of nine consecutive cuts made. On Thursday, he dug himself a deep hole by shooting 3-over 75. He rebounded with a 68 on Friday, but it wasn't enough to get him into the weekend rounds.

On Thursday, Matsuyama battled with his approach game, hitting only half of the greens in regulation and suffering on the greens. This was only his third failed cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 20 attempts.

#3 Tony Finau (-1)

Defending champion Tony Finau was unable to reproduce his performance from last year at Detroit Golf Club. He shot 72-71 and missed the cut, becoming the third of four previous winners to do so in their championship defense.

Finau finished with seven birdies and six bogeys. He struggled in important aspects of his game, placing low in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, SG: Tee to Green, and SG: Around the Green, and his driver let him down, hitting only 16 of 28 fairways. This was only his third missed cut in 19 starts this year.

#4 Justin Thomas (+1)

Former major champion Justin Thomas resumed his recent problems with a 4-over 76 on Thursday, finishing at the bottom of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Despite a slightly better performance on Friday, he was unable to make the cut. Thomas, who is presently ranked 17th in the world, has seen his form deteriorate, with three missed cuts in his last four starts.

#5 Tom Hoge (+2)

Tom Hoge had the worst round of the day on Thursday, shooting 7-over 79. He struggled both on and off the tee, finishing last in SG: Putting and second-to-last in SG and off the tee. Despite a strong 67 on Friday, it was too late to recover from the damage. Surprisingly, this was Hoge's third missed cut in a row at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

