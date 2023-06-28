Top 5 pairings to watch at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 is set to take place at the famous Detroit Golf Club from June 29 to July 2. This fascinating golf event has captivated the attention of golf aficionados worldwide, with a huge jackpot of $8,800,000 up for grabs.

Prepare yourself for intriguing matchups as renowned players compete for victory. The golfing world is anticipating a spectacular showdown between many exciting pairings.

Let's take a deeper look at the top five combinations that are set to produce some spectacular moments during the Rocket Mortgage Classic this year.

Top 5 Must-See Pairings at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Here are the top five partnerships to look out for at the Detroit Golf Club during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023.

Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas, and Hideki Matsuyama (1:05 PM, 1st tee): This trio is comprised of some of the most skilled golfers in the world. Justin Thomas, famed for his big swing and finesse, will tee off alongside Hideki Matsuyama, the Japanese superstar who recently won the Masters. Sungjae Im, a rising star in the golf world, completes the group, making this combination a must-see.

Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, and Max Homa (12:54 p.m., first tee): This trio promises to put on an entertaining show of skills. Taylor Moore, noted for his regular results, will compete alongside Max Homa, who won the 2021 Genesis Invitational. Brian Harman, a seasoned golfer with a flair for striking accurate strokes, joins them, making this a group to keep an eye on.

Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim, and Keegan Bradley (7:29 AM, 10th tee): Keegan Bradley, a previous major champion, will pair up with Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa in the early morning round. Bradley's smart approach, known for his particular putting style, will be on display alongside rising star Tom Kim. This dynamic bunch is completed by Collin Morikawa, a major winner known for his ball-striking abilities.

Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and Joel Dahmen (7:40 AM, 10th tee): Tony Finau, the defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, will compete alongside Joel Dahmen and the colorful Rickie Fowler. Finau is a formidable challenger thanks to his powerful drives and regular results. Dahmen's never-say-die mentality and Fowler's elegant play and fan-favorite reputation will add to the intrigue of this combo.

Doc Redman, Austin Cook, and Adam Schenk (12:32 p.m., first tee): Despite their lesser-known names, this trio has the capacity to astound onlookers with their abilities and persistence. Austin Cook, Adam Schenk, and Doc Redman are all talented players looking to establish a name for themselves in this tournament. Their desire for success and will succeed could result in an unexpected scene on the course.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 promises to be an exciting tournament, with these top pairings enthralling golf fans worldwide. Viewers can expect strong competition, fantastic strokes, and unforgettable moments as the competitors compete on the greens of the Detroit Golf Club for the championship. Follow your favorite golfers as they compete for the crown in this famous Rocket Mortgage Classic and stay tuned for live updates.

