Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Thursday Round 1 tee times explored

After a successful Travelers Championship outing, the final designated event of the regular season, the PGA Tour is back with its annual trip to Motor City. The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 is set to take place at the Detroit Golf Club from Thursday, June 29 to July 2. Round 1 of the tournament will tee off at 6:45 am.

Despite being a non-elevated event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic will feature a stacked 156-player field. The field will have 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, which will include names like Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Keegan Bradley and Justin Thomas, among others.

Defending champion and World No. 14 golfer Tony Finau will be on the field to hold onto his title. Golfers on the Rocket Mortgage Classic field will compete against each other for the $8.8 million purse on offer.

🏌️ Harman Featured Groups for @RocketClassic are live🏌️‍♂️ Thomas🏌️‍♂️ Matsuyama🏌️‍♂️ Im🏌️ Bradley🏌️ Tom Kim🏌️ Morikawa🏌️‍♂️ Finau🏌️‍♂️ Fowler🏌️‍♂️ Dahmen🏌️ Homa🏌️ Moore🏌️ Harman Featured Groups for @RocketClassic are live ⛳️🏌️‍♂️ Thomas🏌️‍♂️ Matsuyama🏌️‍♂️ Im🏌️ Bradley🏌️ Tom Kim🏌️ Morikawa🏌️‍♂️ Finau🏌️‍♂️ Fowler🏌️‍♂️ Dahmen🏌️ Homa🏌️ Moore🏌️ Harman https://t.co/s3yuAOBGDe

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Thursday tee times

The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 will tee off on Thursday at 6:45 am with Martin Trainer, James Hahn and Doug Ghim on the first tee. The pairing of Alex Noren, Sam Ryder and Paul Haley II will follow at 6:56 am. Defending champion Tony Finau will tee off at 7:40 am alongside Joel Dahmen and Rickie Fowler.

Here are the complete tee times for round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic:

1st tee

6:45 AM - Martin Trainer, James Hahn, Doug Ghim

6:56 AM - Alex Noren, Sam Ryder, Paul Haley II

7:07 AM - Robby Shelton, Matthias Schwab, Vincent Norrman

7:18 AM - J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan

7:29 AM - Chad Ramey, Robert Streb, Brandt Snedeker

7:40 AM - Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Lanto Griffin

7:51 AM - Luke List, Richy Werenski, Adam Long

8:02 AM - C.T. Pan, Chad Collins, Callum Tarren

8:13 AM - Scott Piercy, Sean O’Hair, Taylor Pendrith

8:24 AM - Dylan Frittelli, Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu

8:35 AM - Kyle Stanley, Nick Watney, Zecheng Dou

8:46 AM - Carl Yuan, Peter Kuest, Aldrich Potgieter

8:57 AM - Trevor Cone, Nicolai Hojgaard, Andy Spencer

12:10 PM - Vince Whaley, Carson Young, Max McGreevy

12:21 PM - Ben Martin, Lee Hodges, Andrew Novak

12:32 PM - Austin Cook, Adam Schenk, Doc Redman

12:43 PM - Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin

12:54 PM - Taylor Moore, Max Homa, Brian Harman

1:05 PM - Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

1:16 PM - Tom Hoge, Erik van Rooyen, Zach Johnson

1:27 PM - Ryan Moore, Jimmy Walker, Peter Malnati

1:38 PM - Mark Hubbard, Kramer Hickok, Ben Taylor

1:49 PM - Chesson Hadley, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

2:00 PM - Ryan Armour, Zac Blair, Thomas Detry

2:11 PM - Matti Schmid, Brandon Matthews, Gordon Sargent

2:22 PM - Kevin Roy, Ryan Gerard, Kyle Martin

10th tee

6:45 AM - Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Kyle Reifers

6:56 AM - Brian Stuard, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky

7:07 AM - Russell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Harry Hall

7:18 AM - Nick Hardy, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson

7:29 AM - Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

7:40 AM - Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

7:51 AM - Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover

8:02 AM - Nate Lashley, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Smotherman

8:13 AM - Danny Willett, Luke Donald, Ludvig Aberg

8:24 AM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson

8:35 AM - Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft, Tyson Alexander

8:46 AM - Trevor Werbylo, Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett

8:57 AM - Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Ross Steelman

12:10 PM - Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu, Kevin Yu

12:21 PM - Harry Higgs, Justin Suh, Harrison Endycott

12:32 PM - Satoshi Kodaira, David Lingmerth, Hank Lebioda

12:43 PM - Martin Laird, Andrew Landry, Scott Stallings

12:54 PM - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd

1:05 PM - Adam Svensson, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt

1:16 PM - Cody Gribble, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon

1:27 PM - Jonathan Byrd, Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg

1:38 PM - Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Henrik Norlander

1:49 PM - Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler, S.H. Kim

2:00 PM - Jason Dufner, Cameron Percy, MJ Daffue

2:11 PM - Scott Harrington, Augusto Núñez, Brett Stegmaier

2:22 PM - Michael Gligic, Tano Goya, Chase Johnson

Friday tee times for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be updated after round 1.

