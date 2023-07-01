When will Rickie Fowler tee off on Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Golfer's round 3 tee times explored

Rickie Fowler's third-round tee time has been officially revealed. Fowler, known for his remarkable skills and fan-favorite status, will begin his round on Saturday at 1:50 p.m.

Fowler's tee time will be with Ludvig Aberg, a rising star in the golf world. Both players will be looking to show off their skills and delight the crowd with spectacular shots and strategic games.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 will begin with Kyle Westmoreland and Sam Bennett on the first tee at 6:50 a.m. As the day develops, numerous renowned golfers, including Rickie Fowler, will follow suit and begin their rounds at the times they have set for themselves.

Following the completion of Saturday's round, Sunday's tee times for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be revised and announced. Golf fans are advised to keep tuned for the most recent information on the tournament's schedule and significant performances.

Rickie Fowler standings at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler is tied for third place following the completion of the third round. Fowler, recognized for his lively style and exceptional abilities, has consistently performed well throughout the tournament, putting himself within striking distance of the leaders.

Rickie Fowler's scorecard reflects his outstanding performance in the first three rounds. He started the event strong, carding a 67 in the first round. Continuing his momentum, Fowler improved his score in the second round, shooting a 65. As the third round arrived, Rickie Fowler continued his consistent form, shooting a 67 for a total score of 12 under par.

The American golfer is tied for third place with Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg. Both golfers now have a score of 132, one stroke behind co-leaders Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith, who are both from the United States and Canada, respectively.

Moore and Pendrith are tied for first place on the leaderboard with identical scores of 131, which puts them at 13-under-par.

Tee timings for the Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage Classic

1st tee

6:50 am - Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett

7:00 am - Kelly Kraft, Nick Watney

7:10 am - Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:20 am - Vincent Norrman, Robert Streb

7:30 am - Robby Shelton, Matthias Schwab

7:40 am - Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens

7:50 am - Chase Johnson, Ryan Gerard

8:00 am - Brice Garnett, S.H. Kim

8:10 am - Zach Johnson, Greyson Sigg

8:25 am - Garrick Higgo, Will Gordon

8:35 am - Davis Thompson, Scott Stallings

8:45 am - J.J Spaun, Ryan Brehm

8:55 am - Kyle Reifers, Russell Knox

9:05 am - Chez Reavie, Henrik Norlander

9:15 am - Harry Higgs, Matt Wallace

9:25 am - Zecheng Dou, Trevor Cone

9:35 am - Nate Lashley, S.Y. Noh

9:45 am - Tyler Duncan, Lucas Glover

10:00 am - Chesson Hadley, Paul Haley II

10:10 am - Sungjae Im, Alex Smalley

10:20 am - Martin Laird, Adam Svensson

10:30 am - Vince Whaley, Hank Lebioda

10:40 am - Danny Willett, Luke Donald

10:50 am - Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaeger

11:00 am - Brett Stegmaier, Doug Ghim

11:10 am - Ryan Palmer, Ben Griffin

11:25 am - Max Homa, Ryan Moore

11:35 am - Carson Young, Justin Suh

11:45 am - Charley Hoffman, Carl Yuan

11:55 am - Sam Ryder, Keegan Bradley

12:05 pm - MJ Daffue, Alex Noren

12:15 pm - Brian Harman, Troy Merritt

12:25 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Brendon Todd

12:35 pm - Callum Tarren, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:50 pm - Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

1:00 pm - Adam Hadwin, Peter Kuest

1:10 pm - Sepp Straka, Cam Davis

1:20 pm - Dylan Wu, Andrew Landry

1:30 pm - Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa

1:40 pm - Adam Schenk, Justin Lower

1:50 pm - Rickie Fowler, Ludvig Aberg

2:00 pm - Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith

Sunday's tee times for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be updated after Saturday's play.

