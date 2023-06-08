Top 5 sleeper picks at the RBC Canadian Open 2023

The RBC Canadian Open is a highly anticipated event on the PGA Tour, bringing together top golfers from around the world to compete for the prestigious title. While the focus is often on the big names and established players, every tournament presents an opportunity for lesser-known players to shine. In this listicle, we'll explore the top five sleeper picks at the RBC Canadian Open 2023.

Top sleeper picks at RBC Canadian Open 2023

These players may not be on everyone's radar, but their recent form, skill set, and potential make them intriguing dark horse candidates for success.

1) Eric Cole (-125 = Top 40)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Two

Despite being relatively inexperienced at this level, Eric Cole's exceptional performance on the mini-tours hints at his ability to excel. Aged 34, he brings a grounded mindset and the lineage of two former standout touring professionals as parents. Cole has recently shown promising results, including four top-25 finishes in his last six starts, culminating in a T15 finish in his PGA Championship debut. His confidence and ability to get the ball in the hole make him a strong contender, even on the unfamiliar grounds of Oakdale.

2) Alex Smalley (-120 = Top 40)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Two

Alex Smalley's steady performance might go unnoticed, but a closer look reveals his impact. Although he has had only one top-20 finish since the fall, he has secured six top-40 finishes in 2023. Smalley's game aligns well with the unknown challenges of Oakdale, as he ranks favorably in key statistics such as Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, greens in regulation, proximity to the hole, and SG: Tee-to-Green. This combination of consistency and adaptability makes him an intriguing sleeper pick to watch.

3) Kyle Westmoreland (+275 = Top 40)

UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH - Final Round

Kyle Westmoreland, a rookie on the PGA Tour, showcases impressive ball-striking skills but struggles with his putting. However, his recent performance at the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH on the Korn Ferry Tour suggests a potential breakthrough. His strong showing, including a solo fifth-place finish, highlighted his improved putting and overall game. With solid rankings in SG: Off-the-Tee, greens hit, and par-5 scoring, Westmoreland has the tools to make an impact at the RBC Canadian Open.

4) Ben Silverman (+200 = Top 40)

HomeTown Lenders Championship - Final Round

A familiar face in the Canadian golfing scene, Ben Silverman brings experience and a proven track record. With previous appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, including a T20 finish in 2019, Silverman understands the pressures of playing in his national championship. Currently excelling on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he ranks third in points and leads in scoring average, Silverman possesses the skills necessary to make a significant impact. His strong performance in greens hit, putts per GIR, and all-around play further solidify his sleeper pick status.

5) Myles Creighton (+400 = Top 40)

Myles Creighton: RBC Canadian Open

Myles Creighton enters the RBC Canadian Open with momentum on his side. Following a victory at the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship presented by Volvo on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, he sits atop the Totalplay Cup standings. Creighton's recent success showcases his ability to perform under pressure, and a T7 finish in Colombia further reinforces his potential. While relatively lesser-known, Creighton's growing confidence and strong game make him an intriguing sleeper pick worth keeping an eye on.

RBC Canadian Open - Previews

As the RBC Canadian Open approaches, it's important to remember that golf is a sport where surprises and breakthrough performances can occur. The tournament is not solely reserved for the established stars, but also offers a platform for rising talents to make their mark.

Eric Cole, Alex Smalley, Kyle Westmoreland, Ben Silverman, and Myles Creighton represent a group of sleeper picks who possess the skills, recent form, and potential to deliver exciting performances at the RBC Canadian Open 2023. So keep an eye on these underrated contenders, as they might just steal the spotlight and create memorable moments in Canadian golf history.

