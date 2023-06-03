2023 RBC Canadian Open field: Who is playing alongside defending champion Rory McIlroy at Oakdale?

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy has confirmed his return to the RBC Canadian Open next week. The Northern Irishman, who has been dominating the event since 2019, will join some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario.
The RBC Canadian Open is set to tee off on June 8. The four-day event will see a 120-player field compete for the $9 million prize purse on offer. Falling just a week ahead of the third major championship of the year, the U.S. Open, many golfers will be looking to make a mark at the Canadian outing.
It’ll be interesting to see how the 2023 RBC Canadian Open's final leaderboard shapes up with the likes of McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson, among others on it.
2023 RBC Canadian Open field
Here is the complete field list for next week’s RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale (As of Friday, June 2):
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Matt Fitzpatrick
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
- Rory McIlroy
- Webb Simpson
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Shane Lowry
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
- Sam Burns
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Tyrrell Hatton
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
- Justin Rose
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Tyler Duncan
- Brian Gay
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Jim Herman
- Garrick Higgo
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Luke List
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Robert Streb
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
- Jason Dufner
- Ryan Moore
Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
- Sam Bennett
- Camilo Villegas
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
- David Hearn
- Mike Weir
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Wilson Bateman
- Michael Block
- Luis Carrera
- Aaron Cockerill
- Myles Creighton
- Taylor Durham
- Jae Yong Kim
- Jake Knapp
- Stuart Macdonald
- Adrian Meronk
- Ben Silverman
- Roger Sloan
- Sebastian Szirmak
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Johnny Travale
Top 30 prior season FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
- Aaron Wise
- Cameron Young
- Sahith Theegala
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
- Maverick McNealy
- Taylor Pendrith
- Troy Merritt
- Adam Hadwin
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Alex Smalley
- Lee Hodges
- Brandon Wu
- Adam Long
- Dylan Frittelli
- David Lipsky
- Aaron Rai
- Stephan Jaeger
- Russell Knox
- Mark Hubbard
- Peter Malnati
- C.T. Pan
- Sam Ryder
- Vince Whaley
- Nate Lashley
- James Hahn
- Greyson Sigg
- Scott Piercy
- Callum Tarren
- Max McGreevy
- Nick Watney
- Doug Ghim
- Kevin Tway
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
- Kramer Hickok
- Austin Smotherman
- Justin Lower
- Doc Redman
- Kelly Kraft
Major medical extension
- Zac Blair
Top 10 and ties from the previous event
- Paul Haley II
- Zecheng Dou
- Vincent Norrman
- Harry Hall
- Michael Kim
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
- Eric Cole
- Byeong Hun An
- Samuel Stevens
- Ben Griffin
- S.H. Kim
- Robby Shelton
- Joseph Bramlett
- Tyson Alexander
- Ben Martin
- Will Gordon
- Carson Young
- Harrison Endycott
- MJ Daffue
- Henrik Norlander
- Ryan Armour
- Brent Grant
- Brice Garnett
- Augusto Núñez
- Austin Cook
- Matti Schmid
- Trevor Werbylo
- Scott Harrington
- Brandon Matthews
- Kevin Roy
- Carl Yuan
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Brian Stuard
- Trevor Cone
- Michael Gligic
- Anders Albertson
- Philip Knowles
No. 1 player PGA TOUR University
- Ludvig Aberg
Minor medical exemption
- Brandt Snedeker
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
- Dylan Wu
- Andrew Novak
- Harry Higgs
- Cameron Percy
- Charley Hoffman
- Martin Trainer
- Hank Lebioda
- Jonathan Byrd
- Bill Haas
Reshuffle within categories 39-44
- Akshay Bhatia
- Aaron Baddeley
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Ryan Gerard
- Sean O'Hair
- Cody Gribble
- Chris Stroud
- S.Y. Noh
- Kevin Chappell
- Sung Kang
More details on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, including schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.