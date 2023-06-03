2023 RBC Canadian Open field: Who is playing alongside defending champion Rory McIlroy at Oakdale?

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy has confirmed his return to the RBC Canadian Open next week. The Northern Irishman, who has been dominating the event since 2019, will join some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario.

The RBC Canadian Open is set to tee off on June 8. The four-day event will see a 120-player field compete for the $9 million prize purse on offer. Falling just a week ahead of the third major championship of the year, the U.S. Open, many golfers will be looking to make a mark at the Canadian outing.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy and all three Canadian winners on the PGA TOUR this season (Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson) headline the field at next week’s RBC Canadian Open: Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy and all three Canadian winners on the PGA TOUR this season (Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson) headline the field at next week’s RBC Canadian Open: https://t.co/4Pwu03hqET

It’ll be interesting to see how the 2023 RBC Canadian Open's final leaderboard shapes up with the likes of McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson, among others on it.

2023 RBC Canadian Open field

Here is the complete field list for next week’s RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale (As of Friday, June 2):

Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

Rory McIlroy

Webb Simpson

Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Shane Lowry

Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)

Sam Burns

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Tyrrell Hatton

FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)

Justin Rose

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Tyler Duncan

Brian Gay

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Jim Herman

Garrick Higgo

Mackenzie Hughes

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Luke List

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Robert Streb

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Richy Werenski

Career money exemption

Jason Dufner

Ryan Moore

Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)

Sam Bennett

Camilo Villegas

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

David Hearn

Mike Weir

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Wilson Bateman

Michael Block

Luis Carrera

Aaron Cockerill

Myles Creighton

Taylor Durham

Jae Yong Kim

Jake Knapp

Stuart Macdonald

Adrian Meronk

Ben Silverman

Roger Sloan

Sebastian Szirmak

Michael Thorbjornsen

Johnny Travale

Top 30 prior season FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List

Aaron Wise

Cameron Young

Sahith Theegala

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Pendrith

Troy Merritt

Adam Hadwin

Tommy Fleetwood

Alex Smalley

Lee Hodges

Brandon Wu

Adam Long

Dylan Frittelli

David Lipsky

Aaron Rai

Stephan Jaeger

Russell Knox

Mark Hubbard

Peter Malnati

C.T. Pan

Sam Ryder

Vince Whaley

Nate Lashley

James Hahn

Greyson Sigg

Scott Piercy

Callum Tarren

Max McGreevy

Nick Watney

Doug Ghim

Kevin Tway

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

Kramer Hickok

Austin Smotherman

Justin Lower

Doc Redman

Kelly Kraft

Major medical extension

Zac Blair

Top 10 and ties from the previous event

Paul Haley II

Zecheng Dou

Vincent Norrman

Harry Hall

Michael Kim

Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)

Eric Cole

Byeong Hun An

Samuel Stevens

Ben Griffin

S.H. Kim

Robby Shelton

Joseph Bramlett

Tyson Alexander

Ben Martin

Will Gordon

Carson Young

Harrison Endycott

MJ Daffue

Henrik Norlander

Ryan Armour

Brent Grant

Brice Garnett

Augusto Núñez

Austin Cook

Matti Schmid

Trevor Werbylo

Scott Harrington

Brandon Matthews

Kevin Roy

Carl Yuan

Kyle Westmoreland

Brian Stuard

Trevor Cone

Michael Gligic

Anders Albertson

Philip Knowles

No. 1 player PGA TOUR University

Ludvig Aberg

Minor medical exemption

Brandt Snedeker

Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)

Dylan Wu

Andrew Novak

Harry Higgs

Cameron Percy

Charley Hoffman

Martin Trainer

Hank Lebioda

Jonathan Byrd

Bill Haas

Reshuffle within categories 39-44

Akshay Bhatia

Aaron Baddeley

Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryan Gerard

Sean O'Hair

Cody Gribble

Chris Stroud

S.Y. Noh

Kevin Chappell

Sung Kang

More details on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, including schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes