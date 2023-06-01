Shane Lowry amazes everyone at the Memorial Tournament with 5 birdies in a row

The 2023 Memorial Tournament is off to a cracking start and Shane Lowry has been the star of the show so far. The tournament boasts a strong field of 120 golfers who are teeing it off at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The line-up includes Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm.

However, currently sitting in T1 is Shane Lowry, who has started on the best note possible. The golfer hit a par on his first hole, followed by five consecutive birdies.

Lowry currently sits in first place alongside English golfer Matt Wallace, who is through nine holes of the course. Ahead of the Memorial Tournament, many expected Lowry to have a good run, and he is certainly living up to those expectations.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are the top favorite picks to win at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. However, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele will all fancy their chances. The purse for the prestigious event stands at a whopping $20 million.

After a strong start to the season, Shane Lowry could be the dark horse to win 2023 Memorial Tournament

Shane Lowry has had a consistent season so far, finishing T14 at the Genesis Open. He then recorded a T5 finish at the Honda Classic before an impressive T16 at the 2023 Masters.

Lowry's best performance of the year came at the 2023 PGA Championship, where he finished T12 on a challenging course that most golfers found difficult to navigate. He was stoked about his finish, and said:

"I stood on the first tee in practice and said I like this place. I thrive on weekends like this. I played well around the turn, made some great birdies. Couple of poor tee shots on 17, 18, but that's what happens on this course."

