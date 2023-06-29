“Excited to wear the 3-Stripes” - Former World No. 1 Amateur Ludvig Aberg signs with Adidas, joins Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele on roster

The newly professional golfer and former World No. 1 Amateur Ludvig Aberg is excited to sign a contract with Adidas, a company that also sponsors Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Aberg, who made his PGA Tour debut at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, had to forfeit his amateur status and his No. 1 rank to turn professional. He explained that it was the right decision for him.

Speaking on the new deal with Adidas, Ludvig Aberg was pretty excited. He said:

"This past year has been an incredible journey, and I couldn't be more excited to wear the 3-Stripes as I start this next chapter of my career. The team at Adidas is always committed to making the best for golfers, and I’m proud to officially join the team."

Jeff Lienhartm, president of Adidas Golf, shared that the company was delighted to sign a deal with Ludvig Aberg. He praised the newly turned pro golfer's abilities. He said:

"With a lot on the line this year, Ludvig showed he is truly a remarkable athlete. He's earned it all through amazing play and desire to win, and we look forward to supporting him in the 3-Stripes as he begins his journey as a professional."

Who is Ludvig Aberg? Exploring his life and records

Born on October 31, 1999, in Eslov, Sweden, Ludvig Aberg is a Swedish professional golfer who is currently signed with the PGA Tour. His love for the game of golf started back in 2007 when he was part of a local golf club called Eslov Golf Club.

Ludvig Aberg played at the collegiate level for Texas Tech University. He won the 2019 Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic.

He was also part of the International Team twice in the Arnold Palmer Cup (in 2020 and 2022). Both times his team won the event.

Ludvig Aberg at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Aberg was also associated with the Swedish Golf Tour. He has won two tournaments on the golf circuit, Katrineholm Open and Barsebäck Resort Masters, but as an amateur.

Interestingly, apart from Jon Rahm, he is only the second golfer to win the Ben Hogan Award twice consecutively. Aberg won it in 2022 and then in 2023.

After finishing first on the National University Rankings in May 2023, he became the first amateur to get fully exempt status through this new criteria. In fact, he has been No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, as well as in the European Amateur Golf Ranking.

In June 2023, he turned professional and then went on to compete in his first competition as a pro in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. He finished tied for 25 on the leaderboard.

