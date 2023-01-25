Who is Ludvig Aberg? All you need to know about PGA Tour University star teeing up at the Dubai Desert Classic

Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg ended the fall college golf season as the No. 1 in the PGA Tour University Velocity Global Rankings. This earned him an exemption to compete in the DP World Tour's Dubai Desert Classic.

Aberg currently stands at No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Aberg is the first Swede to top the leaderboard in WAGR. The 23-year-old Swede will compete in the Rolex Series event at Emirates Golf Club from January 26-29, 2023.

Ludvig Noa Åberg was born in October 31st 1999 in Eslöv, Sweden. Aberg has represented Sweden on several levels since 2017. He won the 2017 Fairhaven Trophy in England and also finished third at the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup 2018 in Japan.

After finishing seventh at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Aberg made his DP World Tour debut at the 2018 Nordea Masters, finishing T-34 at the event. The following year, he was runner-up at the African Amateur Stroke Play Championship.

Aberg has been the No. 1 in the Velocity Global Rankings for the last 11 weeks. He has 11 top-10 finishes in his PGA Tour University career, including two successful triumphs. His major win came at last year’s Big 12 Championship.

In his amateur career, Ludvig has won the 2021 Jones Cup Invitational and finished second in the 2021 European Amateur. Apart from this, he has represented his nation at the Palmer Cup (2020, 2022) and the World Amateur Team Championship (2022). Aberg received the Ben Hogan Award for 2022 as the best college golfer in the US.

Ludivg made the cut in both of his previous starts on the DP World Tour –T-34 at the Nordea Masters 2018 and the T-30 at the Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika in 2021. He has also made the cut in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2021(T-51), a PGA Tour event. He also won the Nordic Golf League twice in 2020.

"Very thankful for the opportunity", Ludvig Aberg on receiving an exemption for the Dubai Desert Classic

Ludvig Aberg said it was an honor to be No.1 at PGA Tour University.

"I’m very thankful for the opportunity to play in such a prestigious event. Thank you to the Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour and PGA TOUR University for providing this sponsor exemption, and I’m looking forward to competing against a world-class field in January.” Aberg said on receiving an exemption.

Dubai Desert Classic's Executive Tournament Director Simon Corkill said:

“We are delighted to have Ludvig join us at the Dubai Desert Classic from 26-29 January 2023. His success in the PGA TOUR University Ranking is to be congratulated and we look forward to welcoming him and his team to the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club alongside some of the biggest names in golf."

The Dubai Desert Classic will take place from January 25th to 29th on Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. All four rounds of the Dubai Desert Classic will be aired live on the GOLF Channel. SKY Sports Golf will broadcast live event coverage in the UK and Ireland.

