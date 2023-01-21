DP World Tour’s 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic full field explored

The DP World Tour is currently in Yas Links, Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Following this, the European tour is set to travel to the United Arab Emirates for the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The eighth event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic is scheduled to tee off at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai on January 26. The event will go on till January 29.

Ahead of the event, the organizers have released the full field featuring some of the top-rated golfers in the world, including World No.1 Rory McIlroy.

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field

The field for the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic is all set and will be led by Rory McIlroy. The Dubai event will be the golfer’s return to the golf field in weeks. The two-time champion will be joined by the likes of Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tyrrell Hatton, amongst others.

It is pertinent to note that the event’s 132-player field will have nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Sepp Straka, Ryan Fox, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters and Adrian Meronk will all be teeing up.

Interestingly, the event will also feature some LIV golfers on the field. Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Ian Poulter and former Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson, will be among the contenders.

The golfers will compete with each other for the $9 million purse on offer. It is also noteworthy that the event, held in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, will not have a Monday qualifier.

Here are the top-rated players on the Hero Dubai Desert Classic field (as per ranking):

1. Rory McIlroy

20. Shane Lowry

24. Tommy Fleetwood

25. Sepp Straka

26. Tyrrell Hatton

28. Ryan Fox

34. Abraham Ancer

38. Thomas Pieters

49. Adrian Meronk

Here is the full field for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic:

Ludvig Aberg

Issa Abou El Ela

Abraham Ancer

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Dan Bradbury

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Louis De Jager

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Stephen Gallacher

Daniel Gavins

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Lucas Herbert

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Rory Mcilroy

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Nørgaard

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Jc Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Matthew Southgate

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Michael Thorbjornsen

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the Dubai Desert Classic, including schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes