DP World Tour’s 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic full field explored

The DP World Tour is currently in Yas Links, Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Following this, the European tour is set to travel to the United Arab Emirates for the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
The eighth event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic is scheduled to tee off at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai on January 26. The event will go on till January 29.
Ahead of the event, the organizers have released the full field featuring some of the top-rated golfers in the world, including World No.1 Rory McIlroy.
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field
The field for the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic is all set and will be led by Rory McIlroy. The Dubai event will be the golfer’s return to the golf field in weeks. The two-time champion will be joined by the likes of Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tyrrell Hatton, amongst others.
It is pertinent to note that the event’s 132-player field will have nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Sepp Straka, Ryan Fox, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters and Adrian Meronk will all be teeing up.
Interestingly, the event will also feature some LIV golfers on the field. Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Ian Poulter and former Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson, will be among the contenders.
The golfers will compete with each other for the $9 million purse on offer. It is also noteworthy that the event, held in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, will not have a Monday qualifier.
Here are the top-rated players on the Hero Dubai Desert Classic field (as per ranking):
- 1. Rory McIlroy
- 20. Shane Lowry
- 24. Tommy Fleetwood
- 25. Sepp Straka
- 26. Tyrrell Hatton
- 28. Ryan Fox
- 34. Abraham Ancer
- 38. Thomas Pieters
- 49. Adrian Meronk
Here is the full field for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Issa Abou El Ela
- Abraham Ancer
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Dan Bradbury
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Louis De Jager
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Stephen Gallacher
- Daniel Gavins
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Lucas Herbert
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- Daan Huizing
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Rory Mcilroy
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Jc Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on the Dubai Desert Classic, including schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.