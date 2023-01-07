Former Ryder Cup captain and LIV Golfer Henrik Stenson returns to DP World Tour 

Ousted Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson is all set to make his return to the DP World Tour at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, to be held at Yas Links from January 19 to 22.

The future of LIV Golf players' eligibility to play on the European circuit is still up in the air with a court case set to take place next month. The court's verdict regarding the matter will decide if the players can keep earning points in the DP World Tour to qualify for the Ryder Cup.

However, the rebel golfers are currently allowed to take part in the tour events. Henrik Stenson will be joined by his fellow LIV Golf players Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield, Patrick Reed, and Bernd Wiesberger.

The last time Henrik Stenson played in the European circuit was at the Scottish Open in July 2022. The 11-time European Tour winner announced that he was joining the controversial LIV Golf series two weeks after that, just before the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

After joining the Saudi-backed league, Stenson's OWGR spot has slipped from 165th to 197th. The Swedish golfer is not eligible to take part in any of the major tournaments except for the Open Championship, since he won it in 2016 at Royal Troon.

"Let me put it that way. I wouldn’t be doing a Henrik" - Luke Donald on Henrik Stenson

Luke Donald and Henrik Stenson at the 43rd Ryder Cup - Singles Matches (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson's decision to join LIV Golf came at a heavy cost. Not only was he barred from participating in any of the PGA Tour events along with his fellow defectors, but he also had to give up a huge opportunity.

Stenson was chosen to captain the European side at the 2023 Ryder Cup. However, his decision to jump ships led to him being ousted from the captaincy.

In July, the DP World Tour made this announcement:

"Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson’s tenure as Captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, has been brought to an end with immediate effect."

The announcement further added:

"In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as Captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of Captain."

Stenson was replaced by English golfer Luke Donald on 1 August, 2022. Interestingly, the Englishman will join Stenson at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. However, there is a slim chance that any camaraderie could be seen between the former and the current European captains.

Prior to appointing Luke Donald to fill in Henrik Stenson's shoes, Donald had seemingly taken a dig at Stenson.

According to Golf Monthly, he said:

"If I got this captaincy, I would live up to my word and see it through. Let me put it that way. I wouldn’t be doing a Henrik."

Well, if these two face each other at Yas Links, it will surely be a dramatic match.

Poll : 0 votes