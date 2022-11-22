What happened to Patrick Reed's $750 million defamation lawsuit?

Patrick Reed's $750 million lawsuit, originally filed in August from Texas and refiled the following month in Florida, was dismissed by a US district judge in Florida on Friday, November 18, 2022.

District Judge Timothy Corrigan dismissed the lawsuit, reasoning:

“Reed’s Complaint does not cleanly fit into one of the four types of shotgun pleadings; however, it fails to give Defendants notice of the grounds upon which each claim rests because Reed alleges 120 factual allegations, then proceeds to incorporate all 120 allegations into each and every count… Reed attempts to allege various defamation and civil conspiracy violations against each Defendant; causes of action which require vastly different factual allegations.”

Meanwhile, Reed’s attorneys need to file an amended complaint with respect to the judge's order before December 16.

A.J. Perez @byajperez NEW: Judge presiding over former Masters champ Patrick Reed's defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, Golf Channel, Gannett plus two studio hosts and a reporter just dismissed the original complaint. Reed has until Dec. 16 to file an amended complaint. NEW: Judge presiding over former Masters champ Patrick Reed's defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, Golf Channel, Gannett plus two studio hosts and a reporter just dismissed the original complaint. Reed has until Dec. 16 to file an amended complaint. https://t.co/19VN9oTScm

Why did Patrick Reed file the defamation lawsuit?

It’s been a while now since Patrick Reed has been at loggerheads with the PGA Tour and a couple of defendants.

He first filed the original lawsuit in August against Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee in Texas. The 32-year-old filed a suit claiming that Chamblee, along with Golf Channel, was conspiring with the PGA Tour to defame him in an attempt to destroy his reputation since he was 23 years old.

He claimed that Golf Channel and Chamblee “conspired as joint tortfeasors for and with the PGA Tour, its executives, and Monahan” against the golfer and also continuously mocked his decision to join the rival league, LIV Golf.

Larry Klayman, Reed’s attorney, earlier stated:

“The PGA Tour’s and its ‘partner’ the NBC’s Golf Channel’s mission is to destroy a top LIV Golf Tour player, his family, as well as all of the LIV Golf players, to further their agenda and alleged collaborative efforts to destroy the new LIV Golf Tour. As alleged in the Complaint, these calculated malicious attacks have created hate, aided and abetted a hostile workplace environment, and have caused substantial financial and emotional damage and harm to Mr. Reed and his family.”

The complaint was refiled the following month to include more defendants, including Golfweek and its parent company, columnist Eamon Lynch, and Golf Channel and its employees, Brandel Chamblee, Damon Hack, and Shane Bacon.

Klayman claimed that Patrick was "falsely and maliciously branded as a cheater, liar, thief, murderer, and someone who accepts blood money from terrorists.”

The statement also said that Patrick Reed had several endorsements worth millions of dollars as a result of being defamed by Chamblee and was forced to resign from the PGA Tour.

The lawsuit from Patrick Reed read:

“The defendants…actively targeting Mr. Reed since he was 23 years old, to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him, with the intention to discredit his name and accomplishments as a young, elite, world-class golfer, and the good and caring person, husband and father of two children that he is.”

Patrick Reed files another $250 million lawsuit against Fox Sports, Shane Ryan, and more

Patrick Reed filed another $250 million lawsuit against a number of prominent golf media members and organizations at Palm Beach County’s 15th Judicial Circuit earlier this month.

The suit asserted that Patrick Reed joined LIV Golf because of the mistreatment and inadequate security provided at PGA Tour events, and he is "fighting back in the courts to not just redeem his rightful reputation for honesty and superior golf achievements and successes but also to protect his loved ones from the likes of Shane Ryan, Doug Ferguson and the rest of the jackals who make their sorry and pathetic living spreading lies and false information about him."

Poll : 0 votes