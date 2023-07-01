Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Saturday Round 3 tee times explored

Day 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 saw Taylor Pendrith in the lead alongside Taylor Moore. The Canadian golfer shot his way up to the top as Day 1 leader Peter Kuest fell off. The top two duo are currently tied for the lead at 13 under. It is pertinent to note that Moore and Pendrith had tied for second at this event last year.

Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Aberg followed the top two, sitting T-3 at 12 under. Interestingly, Fowler is eyeing his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open this week. Collin Morikawa, who missed the cut last week at the Travelers Championship, is currently sitting T5 on the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard alongside Aaron Rai, Adam Schenk and Justin Lower at 11 under.

It is pertinent to note that Friday also saw the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 field undergo the 36-hole cut. A total of 84 of the 156 golfers failed to make the cut including defending champion Tony Finau. The golfer joined a list of big names like Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge and Webb Simpson, among others, on their way out of the weekend event.

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Saturday tee times

Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 will tee off at 6:50 am with Kyle Westmoreland and Sam Bennett on the first tee. The pairing of Kelly Kraft and Nick Watney will follow at 7:00 am. Notably, event co-leaders Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith will tee off at 2:00 pm.

1st tee

6:50 am - Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett

7:00 am - Kelly Kraft, Nick Watney

7:10 am - Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:20 am - Vincent Norrman, Robert Streb

7:30 am - Robby Shelton, Matthias Schwab

7:40 am - Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens

7:50 am - Chase Johnson, Ryan Gerard

8:00 am - Brice Garnett, S.H. Kim

8:10 am - Zach Johnson, Greyson Sigg

8:25 am - Garrick Higgo, Will Gordon

8:35 am - Davis Thompson, Scott Stallings

8:45 am - J.J Spaun, Ryan Brehm

8:55 am - Kyle Reifers, Russell Knox

9:05 am - Chez Reavie, Henrik Norlander

9:15 am - Harry Higgs, Matt Wallace

9:25 am - Zecheng Dou, Trevor Cone

9:35 am - Nate Lashley, S.Y. Noh

9:45 am - Tyler Duncan, Lucas Glover

10:00 am - Chesson Hadley, Paul Haley II

10:10 am - Sungjae Im, Alex Smalley

10:20 am - Martin Laird, Adam Svensson

10:30 am - Vince Whaley, Hank Lebioda

10:40 am - Danny Willett, Luke Donald

10:50 am - Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaeger

11:00 am - Brett Stegmaier, Doug Ghim

11:10 am - Ryan Palmer, Ben Griffin

11:25 am - Max Homa, Ryan Moore

11:35 am - Carson Young, Justin Suh

11:45 am - Charley Hoffman, Carl Yuan

11:55 am - Sam Ryder, Keegan Bradley

12:05 pm - MJ Daffue, Alex Noren

12:15 pm - Brian Harman, Troy Merritt

12:25 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Brendon Todd

12:35 pm - Callum Tarren, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:50 pm - Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

1:00 pm - Adam Hadwin, Peter Kuest

1:10 pm - Sepp Straka, Cam Davis

1:20 pm - Dylan Wu, Andrew Landry

1:30 pm - Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa

1:40 pm - Adam Schenk, Justin Lower

1:50 pm - Rickie Fowler, Ludvig Aberg

2:00 pm - Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith

Sunday's tee times for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be updated after Saturday's play.

