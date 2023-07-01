Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Saturday Round 3 tee times explored

Day 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 saw Taylor Pendrith in the lead alongside Taylor Moore. The Canadian golfer shot his way up to the top as Day 1 leader Peter Kuest fell off. The top two duo are currently tied for the lead at 13 under. It is pertinent to note that Moore and Pendrith had tied for second at this event last year.
Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Aberg followed the top two, sitting T-3 at 12 under. Interestingly, Fowler is eyeing his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open this week. Collin Morikawa, who missed the cut last week at the Travelers Championship, is currently sitting T5 on the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard alongside Aaron Rai, Adam Schenk and Justin Lower at 11 under.
It is pertinent to note that Friday also saw the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 field undergo the 36-hole cut. A total of 84 of the 156 golfers failed to make the cut including defending champion Tony Finau. The golfer joined a list of big names like Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge and Webb Simpson, among others, on their way out of the weekend event.
Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Saturday tee times
Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 will tee off at 6:50 am with Kyle Westmoreland and Sam Bennett on the first tee. The pairing of Kelly Kraft and Nick Watney will follow at 7:00 am. Notably, event co-leaders Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith will tee off at 2:00 pm.
1st tee
- 6:50 am - Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett
- 7:00 am - Kelly Kraft, Nick Watney
- 7:10 am - Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 7:20 am - Vincent Norrman, Robert Streb
- 7:30 am - Robby Shelton, Matthias Schwab
- 7:40 am - Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens
- 7:50 am - Chase Johnson, Ryan Gerard
- 8:00 am - Brice Garnett, S.H. Kim
- 8:10 am - Zach Johnson, Greyson Sigg
- 8:25 am - Garrick Higgo, Will Gordon
- 8:35 am - Davis Thompson, Scott Stallings
- 8:45 am - J.J Spaun, Ryan Brehm
- 8:55 am - Kyle Reifers, Russell Knox
- 9:05 am - Chez Reavie, Henrik Norlander
- 9:15 am - Harry Higgs, Matt Wallace
- 9:25 am - Zecheng Dou, Trevor Cone
- 9:35 am - Nate Lashley, S.Y. Noh
- 9:45 am - Tyler Duncan, Lucas Glover
- 10:00 am - Chesson Hadley, Paul Haley II
- 10:10 am - Sungjae Im, Alex Smalley
- 10:20 am - Martin Laird, Adam Svensson
- 10:30 am - Vince Whaley, Hank Lebioda
- 10:40 am - Danny Willett, Luke Donald
- 10:50 am - Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:00 am - Brett Stegmaier, Doug Ghim
- 11:10 am - Ryan Palmer, Ben Griffin
- 11:25 am - Max Homa, Ryan Moore
- 11:35 am - Carson Young, Justin Suh
- 11:45 am - Charley Hoffman, Carl Yuan
- 11:55 am - Sam Ryder, Keegan Bradley
- 12:05 pm - MJ Daffue, Alex Noren
- 12:15 pm - Brian Harman, Troy Merritt
- 12:25 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Brendon Todd
- 12:35 pm - Callum Tarren, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12:50 pm - Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk
- 1:00 pm - Adam Hadwin, Peter Kuest
- 1:10 pm - Sepp Straka, Cam Davis
- 1:20 pm - Dylan Wu, Andrew Landry
- 1:30 pm - Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa
- 1:40 pm - Adam Schenk, Justin Lower
- 1:50 pm - Rickie Fowler, Ludvig Aberg
- 2:00 pm - Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith
Sunday's tee times for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be updated after Saturday's play.