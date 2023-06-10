Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith ends 7 year drought with impressive cut at the RBC Canadian Open

Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith ended a historic seven-year drought by making the RBC Canadian Open cut. Despite being one of the top Canadian players on the PGA Tour, Pendrith has been unable to compete in the prestigious event for several years due to unforeseen circumstances.

His fortunes reversed on Friday, when he shot an even-par 72 in the second round, claiming a spot in the weekend rounds with a three-under total score. Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ontario, emphasized his delight at playing in front of his hometown fans and his ambition to climb the leaderboard in the remaining rounds.

The 32-year-old stated that he intended to give more of himself in the second round.

“I would have liked to make a few more birdies today, but yeah, to play the weekend in front of the home crowd’s going to be great,” said Pendrith, who had an up-and-down round that included four birdies and four bogeys.

“Hopefully, we have two more rounds to make some more birdies and move up the leaderboard and make it exciting.”

With a total score of three-under-par, he finished the second round of the RBC Canadian Open tied for 32nd position. Pendrith opened with a respectable round of 69, followed by an even-par 72 in the second round.

Taylor Pendrith's long-awaited return

Taylor Pendrith reached a key milestone at the Canadian Open after years of perseverance and setbacks. The PGA Tour member, who first made the cut as an amateur at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in 2014, has earned a weekend spot at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

Taylor Pendrith's performance at the 2014 Canadian Open demonstrated his promise, as he tied for 43rd at three-under, competing against pros while still a student at Kent State University. Despite being scared and excited, Pendrith put up a strong performance, shooting 65, 75, 68, and 69.

Taylor Pendrith's path has been difficult since then. He missed the cut at Glen Abbey Golf Club the following year, and the tournament was later canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor Pendrith's chances of competing in the Canadian Open were crushed last year when he fractured a rib during the warm-ups at the Players Championship, leaving him to miss many months of the PGA Tour season, including the much-anticipated home event.

However, his comeback to competition in late summer drove him up the FedEx Cup standings and won him an invitation to the prestigious Presidents Cup, where he played on the International team alongside pal Corey Conners.

Taylor Pendrith has made the cut at the 2023 Canadian Open after enduring a long and difficult trip. After two rounds, he is tied for 32nd, and the accomplishment is very meaningful for him as a PGA Tour member.

