When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open? Golfer's round 1 tee times explored

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open will take place at Oakdale Golf & Country Club from June 8-11, with a star-studded field of golfers ready to compete. Rory McIlroy, one of golf's biggest names, will tee off in the first round, generating excitement among fans and bystanders alike.
The official tee times for the first round have been released, and McIlroy's group will begin play at 7:33 a.m. local time. Former US Open champion Justin Rose and the solid Webb Simpson join him in this highly anticipated grouping.
With McIlroy's stellar track record and massive popularity, fans are eagerly anticipating his performance on the course. McIlroy is the two-time defending champion at the RBC Canadian Open and will look to make it a hat-trick of wins this week.
Aside from McIlroy, numerous other well-known golfers will tee off during the day. Earlier in the morning, noteworthy groups include Kyle Stanley, Camilo Villegas and Derek Ernst, as well as Adam Long, Patton Kizzire and Cameron Percy, who will tee off at 7:00 a.m.
Official Tee timings of 2023 RBC Canadian Open
The tee times for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club have been announced, and enthusiasm among players and spectators alike is mounting. The event will begin at 7 a.m. local time.
Golf fans will be able to see some of the game's best players navigate the difficult course and compete for the coveted championship. Tee times are scattered throughout the day from sunrise to late afternoon, delivering a continual flow of exhilarating golf action.
Here is a list of the tee timings for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open:
Please keep in mind that tee timings with an asterisk (*) imply a starting point from Hole No. 10.
Rory McIlroy's presence at the RBC Canadian Open is widely anticipated, as he has established himself as the tournament's dominant force. The World No. 3 has won the event in its last two editions (2019 and 2022).
McIlroy's outstanding performance in the 2022 edition demonstrated his great talent and ability. The four-time major champion cemented his status as one of the tournament's star performers with a score of -19.
McIlroy's intelligent approach, incredible skill, and ability to excel under duress make him a force to be reckoned with as he strives for another outstanding performance at the prestigious event.