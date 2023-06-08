When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open? Golfer's round 1 tee times explored

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open will take place at Oakdale Golf & Country Club from June 8-11, with a star-studded field of golfers ready to compete. Rory McIlroy, one of golf's biggest names, will tee off in the first round, generating excitement among fans and bystanders alike.

The official tee times for the first round have been released, and McIlroy's group will begin play at 7:33 a.m. local time. Former US Open champion Justin Rose and the solid Webb Simpson join him in this highly anticipated grouping.

With McIlroy's stellar track record and massive popularity, fans are eagerly anticipating his performance on the course. McIlroy is the two-time defending champion at the RBC Canadian Open and will look to make it a hat-trick of wins this week.

Aside from McIlroy, numerous other well-known golfers will tee off during the day. Earlier in the morning, noteworthy groups include Kyle Stanley, Camilo Villegas and Derek Ernst, as well as Adam Long, Patton Kizzire and Cameron Percy, who will tee off at 7:00 a.m.

Official Tee timings of 2023 RBC Canadian Open

The tee times for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club have been announced, and enthusiasm among players and spectators alike is mounting. The event will begin at 7 a.m. local time.

Golf fans will be able to see some of the game's best players navigate the difficult course and compete for the coveted championship. Tee times are scattered throughout the day from sunrise to late afternoon, delivering a continual flow of exhilarating golf action.

Here is a list of the tee timings for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open:

Tee Time Players 7:00 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Camilo Villegas, Derek Ernst 7:00 a.m.* Adam Long, Patton Kizzire, Cameron Percy 7:11 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Aaron Rai, Justin Lower 7:11 a.m.* Ricky Barnes, Henrik Norlander, Harry Higgs 7:22 a.m. Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Brandon Wu 7:22 a.m.* Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Eric Cole 7:33 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Lanto Griffin, Aaron Wise 7:33 a.m.* Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson 7:44 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Landry 7:44 a.m.* Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg 7:55 a.m. Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover, Martin Laird 7:55 a.m.* Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood 8:06 a.m. C.T. Pan, Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati 8:06 a.m.* Bill Haas, Doc Redman, Greyson Sigg 8:17 a.m. Grayson Murray, Mark Hubbard, Max McGreevy 8:17 a.m.* Martin Trainer, David Heard, Lee Hodges 8:28 a.m. William McGirt, Vince Whaley, Roger Sloan 8:28 a.m.* Scott Piercy, Chris Stroud, Nick Watney 8:39 a.m. Cody Gribble, Russell Knox, S.Y. Noh 8:39 a.m.* David Lingmerth, Ben Crane, Chesson Hadley 8:50 a.m. Scott Harrington, Harrison Endycott, Brandon Matthews 8:50 a.m.* Michael Gligic, Matti Schmid, Ryan Gerard 9:01 a.m. Derek Lamely, Carson Young, MJ Daffue 9:01 a.m.* Drew Nesbitt, Peter Kuest, Luis Carrera 9:12 a.m. Sebastian Szirmak, Etienne Papineau, Taylor Durham 9:12 a.m.* Ben Silverman, Daniel Kim, Johnny Travale 12:15 p.m. Sangmoon Bae, Scott Brown, Adrian Meronk 12:15 p.m.* George McNeill, Sean O'Hair, Callum Tarren 12:26 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley 12:26 p.m.* Kevin Chappell, Wesley Bryan, Andrew Novak 12:37 p.m. David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman, Tyson Alexander 12:37 p.m.* Tommy Gainey, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft 12:48 p.m. Sam Burns, Matt Kuchar, Sahith Theegala 12:48 p.m.* Brian Gay, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell 12:59 p.m. Adam Svensson, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin 12:59 p.m.* Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Jim Herman 1:10 p.m. Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Young 1:10 p.m.* Chad Ramey, Richy Werenski, Brendon Todd 1:21 p.m. Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Weir, Taylor Pendrith 1:21 p.m.* James Hahn, Doug Ghim, S.H. Kim 1:32 p.m. Kevin Tway, Michael Kim, Robby Shelton 1:32 p.m.* Sung Kang, Arjun Atwal, Will Gordon 1:43 p.m. Nate Lashley, Ryan Moore, Matthias Schwab 1:43 p.m.* Austin Cook, Kramer Hickok, Joseph Bramlett 1:54 p.m. Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia, Michael Block 1:54 p.m.* Paul Haley II, Augusto Nunez, Kevin Roy 2:05 p.m. Dylan Wu, Trevor Werbylo, Nicolai Hojgaard 2:05 p.m.* Zecheng Dou, Kyle Westmoreland, Carl Yuan 2:16 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Brent Grant, Trevor Cone 2:16 p.m.* David Carey, Sam Bennett, Ryan Hall 2:27 p.m. Wil Bateman, Jake Knapp, Michael Thorbjornsen 2:27 p.m.* Aaron Cockerill, Stuart Macdonald, Myles Creighton

Please keep in mind that tee timings with an asterisk (*) imply a starting point from Hole No. 10.

Rory Mcllroy is the defending champion at RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy's presence at the RBC Canadian Open is widely anticipated, as he has established himself as the tournament's dominant force. The World No. 3 has won the event in its last two editions (2019 and 2022).

McIlroy's outstanding performance in the 2022 edition demonstrated his great talent and ability. The four-time major champion cemented his status as one of the tournament's star performers with a score of -19.

McIlroy's intelligent approach, incredible skill, and ability to excel under duress make him a force to be reckoned with as he strives for another outstanding performance at the prestigious event.

