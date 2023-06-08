2023 RBC Canadian Open prize purse breakdown: How much will the winner get? 

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open is set to tee off on Thursday, June 8 at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario. The event will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the $9 million prize purse on offer.
Headlined by two-time defending champion and World No.3 Rory McIlroy, the RBC Canadian Open has some of the circuit’s biggest names competing for the top prize. According to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the event champion will win a paycheck of $1,620,000 for his efforts. This will be the standard 18 per cent payout of the total purse.
Apart from the exciting paycheck, the winner of the event will also earn 37 Official World Golf Ranking points and 500 FedEx Cup points. Moreover, the champion golfer will also clinch a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, along with an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.
2023 RBC Canadian Open prize money
While the 2023 RBC Canadian Open champion takes the $1,620,000 prize purse and valuable OWGR points, the runner-up will settle for a $981,000 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will bag $621,000, while the fourth-placed golfer will win $441,000. The golfer finishing fifth on the final leaderboard will win $369,000 for his efforts.
It is pertinent to note that the event has a standard 36-hole cut, which allows the top 65 players and ties on the final leaderboard to win paychecks. The golfer finishing last on the 65-player leaderboard will return home with a paycheck of $19,350.
Here is the complete breakdown of the RBC Canadian Open prize purse:
- WIN - $1,620,000
- 2 - $981,000
- 3 - $621,000
- 4 - $441,000
- 5 - $369,000
- 6 - $326,250
- 7 - $303,750
- 8 - $281,250
- 9 - $263,250
- 10 - $245,250
- 11 - $227,250
- 12 - $209,250
- 13 - $191,250
- 14 - $173,250
- 15 - $164,250
- 16 - $155,250
- 17 - $146,250
- 18 - $137,250
- 19 - $128,250
- 20 - $119,250
- 21 - $110,250
- 22 - $101,250
- 23 - $94,050
- 24 - $86,850
- 25 - $79,650
- 26 - $72,450
- 27 - $69,750
- 28 - $67,050
- 29 - $64,350
- 30 - $61,650
- 31 - $58,950
- 32 - $56,250
- 33 - $53,550
- 34 - $51,300
- 35 - $49,050
- 36 - $46,800
- 37 - $44,550
- 38 - $42,750
- 39 - $40,950
- 40 - $39,150
- 41 - $37,350
- 42 - $35,550
- 43 - $33,750
- 44 - $31,950
- 45 - $30,150
- 46 - $28,350
- 47 - $26,500
- 48 - $25,110
- 49 - $23,850
- 50 - $23,130
- 51 - $22,590
- 52 - $22,050
- 53 - $21,690
- 54 - $21,330
- 55 - $21,150
- 56 - $20,970
- 57 - $20,790
- 58 - $20,610
- 59 - $20,430
- 60 - $20,250
- 61 - $20,070
- 62 - $19,890
- 63 - $19,710
- 64 - $19,530
- 65 - $19,350
The final round of the event will be played on Sunday, June 11.