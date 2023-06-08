2023 RBC Canadian Open prize purse breakdown: How much will the winner get? 

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open is set to tee off on Thursday, June 8 at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario. The event will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the $9 million prize purse on offer.

Headlined by two-time defending champion and World No.3 Rory McIlroy, the RBC Canadian Open has some of the circuit’s biggest names competing for the top prize. According to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the event champion will win a paycheck of $1,620,000 for his efforts. This will be the standard 18 per cent payout of the total purse.

Apart from the exciting paycheck, the winner of the event will also earn 37 Official World Golf Ranking points and 500 FedEx Cup points. Moreover, the champion golfer will also clinch a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, along with an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

2023 RBC Canadian Open prize money

While the 2023 RBC Canadian Open champion takes the $1,620,000 prize purse and valuable OWGR points, the runner-up will settle for a $981,000 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will bag $621,000, while the fourth-placed golfer will win $441,000. The golfer finishing fifth on the final leaderboard will win $369,000 for his efforts.

It is pertinent to note that the event has a standard 36-hole cut, which allows the top 65 players and ties on the final leaderboard to win paychecks. The golfer finishing last on the 65-player leaderboard will return home with a paycheck of $19,350.

Here is the complete breakdown of the RBC Canadian Open prize purse:

WIN - $1,620,000

2 - $981,000

3 - $621,000

4 - $441,000

5 - $369,000

6 - $326,250

7 - $303,750

8 - $281,250

9 - $263,250

10 - $245,250

11 - $227,250

12 - $209,250

13 - $191,250

14 - $173,250

15 - $164,250

16 - $155,250

17 - $146,250

18 - $137,250

19 - $128,250

20 - $119,250

21 - $110,250

22 - $101,250

23 - $94,050

24 - $86,850

25 - $79,650

26 - $72,450

27 - $69,750

28 - $67,050

29 - $64,350

30 - $61,650

31 - $58,950

32 - $56,250

33 - $53,550

34 - $51,300

35 - $49,050

36 - $46,800

37 - $44,550

38 - $42,750

39 - $40,950

40 - $39,150

41 - $37,350

42 - $35,550

43 - $33,750

44 - $31,950

45 - $30,150

46 - $28,350

47 - $26,500

48 - $25,110

49 - $23,850

50 - $23,130

51 - $22,590

52 - $22,050

53 - $21,690

54 - $21,330

55 - $21,150

56 - $20,970

57 - $20,790

58 - $20,610

59 - $20,430

60 - $20,250

61 - $20,070

62 - $19,890

63 - $19,710

64 - $19,530

65 - $19,350

The final round of the event will be played on Sunday, June 11.

