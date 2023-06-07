RBC Canadian Open 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, radio and more

The RBC Canadian Open is set to take place from 8th to 11th June 2023, and excitement is building. The prestigious tournament will be held at the beautiful Oakdale Golf & Country Club, which will provide a picturesque backdrop for the upcoming world-class golf competition. The stakes are high, with a $9,000,000 prize pool, and contestants from all around the world will compete fiercely for the coveted title.

As the tournament approaches, fans anticipate witnessing the thrilling battles and remarkable displays of talent on the course with great anticipation. There are multiple methods for those who are unable to attend the event in person to catch all the action.

Schedule for RBC Canadian Open 2023

The Canadian Open 2023 is quickly approaching, and golf fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to witness this prestigious tournament.

RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

Here is everything you need to know to watch the action.

Television Reporting:

Thursday: Golf Channel will provide live coverage.

Friday: Golf Channel will continue to broadcast live coverage on Friday.

Saturday: CBS and Golf Channel will broadcast the tournament on Saturday.

Sunday: CBS and Golf Channel will conclude coverage of the concluding round on Sunday.

If you prefer to observe the tournament online, Fubo provides a live stream of the competition. The stream is accessible through their platform.

PGA Tour Live:

Consider joining ESPN+ to get even closer to the action on PGA Tour Live. With an ESPN+ subscription, you will have access to PGA Tour Live, which provides coverage of the primary feed, featured holes, and marquee groups from more than 35 events per year. In addition, ESPN+ offers a vast selection of live sports, original programming, and the entire "30 for 30" archive.

Do not miss the exhilarating moments of the RBC Canadian Open in 2023. Mark your calendars and enjoy the excitement of the world's best golfers competing for triumph on the breathtaking Oakdale Golf & Country Club course, whether you choose to watch it on television or via online streaming.

Will Streaming be available for the RBC Canadian Open 2023?

Fans of golf who are avidly anticipating the Canadian Open in 2023 will have a variety of streaming options available to watch all the action. As part of the PGA Tour schedule, multiple streaming platforms are available for spectators to watch the tournament.

The RBC Canadian Open 2023 can be streamed on prominent platforms including ESPN+, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Paramount Plus, and Peacock. These services allow you to observe the tournament from the comfort of your own home.

